JACKSON — Mason Jackson won a sectional title on Wednesday, and the Federal Hocking Lancers will continue their golf season at least another week.
The Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division was strongly represented during the Division III boys sectional golf tournament, held at Franklin Valley.
Jackson, a junior at Federal Hocking, was the overall medalist and individual sectional champion for the round. His score of 81 topped the field of 51 golfers who completed the course.
Jackson shot a 37 on the front nine, the best in the field by two strokes. His 44 on the back nine was enough to hold off the competition for the first-place finish.
The top five teams and the top five individuals not on qualifying teams advanced to next week's district tournament.
Jackson's teammates will join him at the district meet, as Federal Hocking finished third as a team with a score of 378.
Federal Hocking senior Mitchell Roush was tied for seventh with a score of 91. Senior Wesley Carpenter was tied for 11th with a round of 94.
The rest of the qualifying Lancers are Andrew Airhart (112) and Zane Buckley (136).
Belpre, the reigning TVC-Hocking champions, won the team sectional championship with a score of 355.
Like they did all season, the Southern Tornadoes battled for the next spot with the Lancers. Southern was able to take second by a single stroke, posting a team score of 377 to also advance.
Southern was led by Ryan Laudermilt (87), Tanner Lisle (94), Jacob Milliron (96), David Shaver (100) and Lance Stewart (115).
Champion Belpre had the second and third spots in the individual standings. Connor Copeland was runner-up with a score of 82, while Jacob Smeeks was third at 86.
Waterford was fourth in the team standings with a score of 395, led by Braxton Leister's 96.
Dawson-Bryant took the fifth and final team slot with a score of 398.
Eastern's Ethan Short claimed one of the five individual qualifying positions by shooting a round of 90. That was good for sixth place.
Trimble was ninth at 499, led by Zach North (114), Matthew Reed (119), Gage Schoonover (124) and Silas Andrews (142).
Miller was 10th at 531, led by Cody Dutiel (111), Landon Paige (127), Chase Jewett (128) and Jeb Bolyard (165).
Nelsonville-York's Jack McDonald also took the course and finished with a round of 167.
The Division III district tournament will be held at The Elks Country Club on Monday. One team and one individual not on a qualifying team will advance to the Division III state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.