STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers rolled to another victory on Saturday.
The Lancers were 61-27 winners over Glenwood inside of McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking has won 10 games in a row, improving to 14-3.
Glenwood, which played in the Division IV state tournament last year, drops to 5-10.
Federal Hocking had its usual balanced scoring. Caden Chapman led the way with 15 points, scoring 13 in the first half. Andre Crockwell added 13 points.
A total of 10 Lancers scored. Tyler Rogers and Tariq Cottrill each scored seven points. Andrew Airhart added six points, with Lane Smith scoring four points. Gaige McVey had three points, with Billy Ward, Iden Miller and Ethan McCune each scoring two points.
Glenwood was within 15-13 after one quarter, but the Lancers opened up a 32-19 halftime lead. The advanced was 43-23 going to the fourth.
Levi Cooper led Glenwood with 11 points.
Federal Hocking is scheduled to travel to Waterford on Tuesday.
Federal Hocking 74, South Gallia 64
STEWART — Federal Hocking started the weekend with a win, beating South Gallia 74-64 on Friday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Lancers extended their winning streak to nine games, improving to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Lane Smith and Andrew Airhart carried the bulk of the scoring against the Rebels.
Smith led the way with 20 points, making six 2-point field goals and eight of his 11 free throw attempts. Smith scored 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the final quarter.
Airhart followed with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Andre Crockwell and Tariq Cottrill each scored 10 points for the Lancers. Gaige McVey had seven points, with Caden Chapman adding five points. Tyler Rogers scored four points.
Federal Hocking jumped ahead 17-10 after one quarter, and led 39-31 at halftime. The lead was just 51-49 going to the fourth, but Federal Hocking won the final frame 23-15.
Tanner Boothe (14 points), Noah Creemens (11 points), Kyler Rossiter (10 points) and Blake Saunders (10 points) led the Rebels.
