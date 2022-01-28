STEWART — Federal Hocking continued to roll, beating South Gallia 74-64 on Friday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Lancers extended their winning streak to nine games, improving to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in the Tri-Valley-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Lane Smith and Andrew Airhart carried the bulk of the scoring against the Rebels.
Smith led the way with 20 points, making six 2-point field goals and eight of his 11 free throw attempts. Smith scored 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the final quarter.
Airhart followed with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Andre Crockwell and Tariq Cottrill each scored 10 points for the Lancers. Gaige McVey had seven points, with Caden Chapman adding five points. Tyler Rogers scored four points.
Federal Hocking jumped ahead 17-10 after one quarter, and led 39-31 at halftime. The lead was just 51-49 going to the fourth, but Federal Hocking won the final frame 23-15.
Tanner Boothe (14 points), Noah Creemens (11 points), Kyler Rossiter (10 points) and Blake Saunders (10 points) led the Rebels.
