STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers were faced with a half-time deficit, and in need of some offensive punch.
Paige Tolson delivered a memorable second half, and the Lancers were comeback winners as a result.
Federal Hocking rallied for a 57-52 non-league girls' basketball victory against Shenandoah on Saturday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Tolson finished with a game-high 28 points, scoring 24 in the second half.
The Lancers trailed 6-2 after one quarter, and 23-11 at halftime against the Zeps.
Federal Hocking stormed back after that, trailing 39-34 after three quarters before winning the fourth, 23-14.
The Lancers scored 46 points in the second half, improving to 6-1 on the season.
Tolson opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer, part of 13 points in the third quarter.
She came back with 11 more in the decisive fourth. Tolson made seven 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and all five of her free throw attempts on the afternoon.
Tolson is averaging 20.3 points per game so far during her senior season.
Brennah Jarvis also hit double figures in the win with 11 points, nine coming in the second half. She scored seven points in the third quarter, overall making four 2-pointers and a 3-pointer.
Reagan Jeffers added seven points for the Lancers, making 5 of 6 free throws. Kylie Tabler made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, while Hallee Chapman scored five points, all in the second half.
Federal Hocking made 10 2-point field goals in the second half, adding six 3-pointers after halftime. The Lancers were also 10 of 11 from the free throw line for the game, including 8 of 9 in the second half.
Mya Leach led the Zeps with 14 points, while Charli Wickham added 12 points and Brylee May 11 points.
