BELPRE — Federal Hocking's offense came through when it mattered on Wednesday.
The Lancers scored 15 runs in the final two innings of a wild eight-inning, 16-8 win at Belpre High School.
Federal Hocking swept the season series with the Golden Eagles thanks to an improbable comeback.
The Lancers trailed 5-0 before scoring a single run in the sixth.
Federal Hocking took the lead 7-5 thanks to a six-run top of the seventh inning.
Undeterred, Belpre scored twice in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Federal Hocking continued its hot streak from there, scoring nine runs in the top of the eighth to lead 16-7.
Belpre scored a run in the eighth, but it wasn't nearly enough.
Federal Hocking improves to 9-8 overall and 4-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Lancers were down to their last out, trailing 5-3 in the seventh when Hunter Smith was hit by a pitch. Ethan McCune followed with a single, then two runs scored when Drew Airhart reached on an error.
Iden Miller's single gave Federal Hocking a 6-5 lead, and a seventh run scored on an error.
Mason Jackson was hit by a pitch and Wes Carpenter and Collin Jarvis drew walks to start the eighth inning. Federal Hocking went ahead 8-7 on Smith's RBI single.
Carpenter scored on a passed ball for a 9-7 lead, as the Lancers would eventually send 14 to the plate in the inning. The Lancers had three hits, drawing five walks and getting hit by pitches on three other occasions.
Tyler Rogers was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run for Federal Hocking. Jackson, Carpenter, Smith, McCune, Airhart, Miller and Glen Wilkes all had singles, with Jarvis and Smith driving in two runs apiece.
Carpenter started and pitched five innings on the mound, giving up five runs on five hits, four walks and four strikeouts. Jarvis was the winning pitcher, going the final three innings. He allowed three runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Belpre's Dylan Cox nearly had a complete game, going 6 2-3 innings before being pulled in the seventh. He was charged with three runs on just three hits, six walks and eight strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles used three more pitchers to get through the next 1 1-3 innings, as their bullpen was charged with 13 runs — nine being earned — on six hits and five walks.
Evan Wells was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Belpre.
Belpre 8, Federal Hocking 1 (softball)
BELPRE — One inning hurt Federal Hocking in its TVC-Hocking softball game on Wednesday.
Belpre scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth in an 8-1 win over the Lancers.
Federal Hocking trailed just 1-0 before giving up the Golden Eagles' six-run inning.
Alyssa Hutchinson pitched a complete game four-hitter in the win. She allowed an unearned run, striking out seven without walking a batter.
Dekotah Lemon hit a home run for Belpre, going 1 for 4 with three RBIs.
Kaitlen Bush was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, hitting a double. Hutchinson also hit a double, going 2 for 4 with a run. Maggie Johnson was 2 for 3 with a run.
Makynlee Baker and Alexis Wilkes each hit doubles for Federal Hocking, with Baker gaining an RBI. Makyla Walker had a single and run scored, while Lilly Crow hit a single.
Wilkes pitched five innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two strikeouts. Six of the runs were unearned.
Crow pitched the final inning for the Lancers (4-9, 2-6 TVC-Hocking).
