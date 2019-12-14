BELPRE — Federal Hocking found itself trailing on the road against a quality opponent in a tough environment on Friday.
The Lancers were down, 54-44, to Belpre with a quarter to play.
Federal Hocking was able to turn its fortunes around with a barrage of fourth-quarter points, leading to a dramatic 82-78 win over the Golden Eagles.
The Lancers won the fourth quarter, 38-24, to improve to 3-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking (4-1) is coming off its best week in years, as it also won on the road against Waterford on Tuesday.
Federal Hocking junior Hunter Smith poured in 30 points on Friday.
Smith was one of four Lancers in double figures. Collin Jarvis added 19 points. Nathaniel Massie scored 15 points, while Brad Russell tallied 12 points.
Quinton Basim scored four points, while Wes Carpenter added two points.
It was enough to hold off Belpre and Makiah Merritt. He led the Golden Eagles with a 30-point effort. Connor Baker added 15 points.
Federal Hocking led 15-11 after one quarter, but trailed 33-28 at halftime. Belpre won the third quarter 21-16 for the 10-point lead going to the fourth quarter.
Federal Hocking cut the deficit to 65-61 with 3:14 left, then eventually took a 69-68 lead.
The Lancers return home this week, hosting Wahama on Tuesday and Southern on Friday in TVC-Hocking tilts.
