STEWART — Crooksville's McKenna Headley swiped a steal near mid-court and dribbled the other way, converting a fast-break layup to give her an even 30 points on the night.
There were only six minutes to play in regulation, the Ceramics enjoyed an eight-point lead and it appeared Federal Hocking had no answers for Headley.
Instead of bucking under the pressure, the Lancers found a way to fight back.
"We focused really hard in that mentality (of fighting to the end) and it's just instilled in every single kid," Federal Hocking coach Jeremy Tolson said. "Even when they come up as young ones, they never count themselves out. They just keep fighting. I thought we did that tonight."
Federal Hocking was able to overcome Headley, and overcome foul trouble in a stirring 60-55 overtime victory on Monday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The big comeback allows Federal Hocking to start the young season at 2-0.
Headley, the Ceramics' standout post player, had a huge night. She scored 30 points on 11 of 16 shooting, adding 13 rebounds and four steals.
However, she never scored again after her steal and layup gave Crooksville a 48-40 lead.
Tolson was able to use Reagan Jeffers to help slow Headley now before utilizing a zone defense that had extra defenders getting in her way whenever possible.
"We made some adjustments on the man defense," Tolson said. "We changed some people. I put Jeffers on the big girl for a while. I thought she did a better job on her. Then when we switched to a zone. I felt like it gave them a lot of fits."
The Lancers also dealt with foul trouble to senior point guard Paige Tolson. She picked up her fourth foul — drawn by Headley after collecting an offensive rebound — with 6:55 left in the third quarter.
Tolson sat for 8 minutes and 55 seconds of game time, not returning until Headley's final bucket put the Lancers down by eight points.
Federal Hocking still trailed 50-43 after Grace Frame scored on a put-back.
Frame was another tall torn in the Lancers side. She complemented Headley in the post with her own double-double — 13 points and 19 rebounds before fouling out with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter.
"They have a couple tough girls underneath that played very good, very hard," Jeremy Tolson said.
The Lancers inched closer when Jeffers had her own steal and bucket, followed by a Kylie Tabler 3-pointer with 3:04 left. That sliced Crooksville's lead to 50-48, as Federal Hocking was very much alive.
Paige Tolson was able to make three of four throws in consecutive possessions, allowing Federal Hocking to trail 52-51.
The Lancers finally took the lead — 53-52 — when Paige Tolson grabbed a rebound after her one free throw miss, finding Tabler for a jumper with just over two minutes left.
Crooksville (0-1) answered with its only 3-pointer of the game, as Lelila Kennedy's 3-pointer from the left wing gave the Ceramics a 55-53 advantage with 1:22 left.
It appeared the Ceramics might have finally wrestled momentum away, after Tabler missed two 3-point attempts.
But Crooksville missed a pair of free throws with 32.9 seconds left, and the Lancers took advantage.
Alexis Smith was in the right place at the right time, collecting an offensive rebound and scoring on an uncontested put-back to tie the score at 55-55 with 15.7 seconds left.
"Alexis did a good job of slipping on the back side," Jeremy Tolson said. "Ball falls where it does, it fell right in her hands a wide open layup and she made it."
Crooksville's Jaylen Theisen missed a 3 as regulation ended, sending the game to overtime.
The Lancers then got another defensive stop to start overtime, eventually turning it into a Jeffers free throw on the other end.
Federal Hocking led 56-55 and quickly got the ball back after another Crooksville miss.
Paige Tolson then put on a clinic, dribbling nearly a minute off the clock against the Ceramics' zone defense.
By the time Kennedy fouled Tolson — fouling Kennedy out of the game — only 2:06 remained in overtime.
The Lancers went ahead 58-55 when Tolson made both free throws.
"We just exploited it toward the end," Jeremy Tolson said. "I thought we took care of business. To have somebody with the ability to run three minutes off the clock is key. That's what we were able to do."
Crooksville would never score in overtime, the Lancers going ahead 60-55 after two more Tolson free throws with 42.3 seconds left.
Federal Hocking finished the game on a 20-7 run over the final 10 minutes to take the victory away from Crooksville in crunch time. The Ceramics were also held scoreless for the final 5 minutes and 22 seconds.
"Resilience, determination," Jeremy Tolson said. "I'm proud of them. It was on the line. It was under a minute and were down two and they had the ball."
Paige Tolson battled foul trouble for the second time in as many games this season, but still finished with 19 points, three assists and three steals. She made nine of 10 free throws.
Tabler added 15 points, making three 3-pointers, to go with nine rebounds and two assists. Jeffers had 11 points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
Jeremy Tolson also pointed out the minutes off the bench by Bella McVey. She scored seven points to help the Lancers stay afloat when Paige Tolson was on the bench with fouls.
"Absolute spark, was Bella McVey, 100 percent," he said. "She stepped up. She was asked to do a job, she did it. Even scored some points. I thought she did a great job. I'm very proud of her. She kind of got us rolling."
The Lancers are off until opening Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play on Dec. 3 against Eastern.
Federal Hocking 60, Crooksville 55 (OT)
Crooksville;15;11;18;11;0;—;55
Federal Hocking;10;17;13;15;5;—;60
CROOKSVILLE 55 (0-1)
Jaylen Theisen 2 2-5 6, Lelila Kennedy 1 1-4 4, Grace Frame 4 5-8 13, Sonni Nelson 0 2-2 2, McKenna Headley11 8-12 30, Jaden Campbell 0 0-0 0, Grace Sheets 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 18 18-31 55; 3-point field goals: 1 (Kennedy 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 60 (2-0)
Reagan Jeffers 5 1-3 11, Alexis Smith 1 0-4 2, Kylie Tabler 6 0-0 15, Paige Tolson 4 9-10 19, Tiffany Allen 0 0-2 0, Brennah Jarvis 1 1-3 3, Ava Tate 1 1-2 3, Bella McVey 3 0-1 7, Makynlie Baker 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 21 12-25 60; 3-point field goals: 6 (Tabler 3, Tolson 2, McVey 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Crooksville 18-52 (.346), 3-point field goals 1-11 (.090); Federal Hocking 21-58 (.362), 3-point field goals 6-27 (.222); Free throws — Crooksville 18-31 (.580), Federal Hocking 12-25 (.480); Rebounds — Crooksville 46 (Frame 19), Federal Hocking 39 (Tabler 9); Assists — Crooksville 7 (Theisen 3), Federal Hocking 12 (Tolson, Jarvis 3 apiece); Blocks — Crooksville 1, Federal Hocking 5 (Jeffers 3); Turnovers — Crooksville 25, Federal Hocking 22; Steals — Crooksville 11 (Theisen 5), Federal Hocking 12 (Tolson 3); Team fouls — Crooksville 20, Federal Hocking 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.