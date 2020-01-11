STEWART — With his offense sputtering and with the game on the line, Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson entered Friday’s fourth-quarter huddle and made a subtle change to his game plan.
He tore it up.
“I just decided to let ‘em play,” said Thompson. “We needed to stop over-thinking every little detail and to just play free.”
The Lancers (8-2, 6-1 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division) took Thompson’s advice to heart, unleashing a 29-point barrage over the game’s final eight minutes. That was more than enough to secure their 64-51 win over Eastern, a result that kept them tied atop the TVC standings.
Hunter Smith tallied 13 of his game-high 20 points during the onslaught, but he was far from the only one making a contribution. Nathaniel Massie, Bradley Russell, Quinton Basim and Elijah Lucas drained a quartet of 3-pointers in quick succession to open the final frame, and with Collin Jarvis’ 19-footer from the left corner thrown in for good measure, what had been a small Eagle advantage turned quickly into a runaway Federal Hocking freight train.
“They hit the shots and we didn’t,” explained Eastern coach David Kight. “I know that sounds simplistic, but when a big part of their game is transition, you’ve got to make sure you convert your opportunities, and we didn’t.
“You need to get a body on a body with this team,” he went on, pointing to the Lancers’ 32-15 edge on the glass. “They can jump and get to rebounds. We only really boxed out well during the third quarter. That’s when their missed shots led to a lot of our run-outs, but by there at the end, they had turned it around again and it was vice versa.”
Kight didn’t refer to a specific moment, but Smith’s hoop-and-harm bucket with 3:01 left might have been on his mind. Eastern’s Trevor Morrisey — who had gashed the Lancers with a pair of triples earlier in the contest — missed one when Smith came flying out to challenge his shot. Instead of turning to box Morrisey out, Smith raced down court and thus was open when Massie reached the long rebound first. The 6’1” junior one-timed an outlet pass ahead to his classmate, and Smith banked in the reverse lay-up despite Morrisey’s full-speed hard foul.
Coupled with Smith’s earlier free throw and his put-back basket on another fast break, the old-school three-point play pushed the Lancer lead to 55-42 and essentially ended things.
“We made some big plays, hit some big shots,” Thompson said. “We’re a tough team to stop when we get out and start running. It just took us a while to get it going tonight. Eastern plays nice defense. They out-played us for three quarters. We’ve been working so hard on our half-court offense that I think they caught us trying to push the issue.”
That paralysis by analysis contributed mightily to the Eagles’ third-quarter rally that made things interesting. Kight’s 2-3 zone, which was necessary to off-set Federal Hocking’s freakish length advantage, became much more active after halftime, and the Lancers looked unprepared for the difference. Passes that had been successful earlier against packed-in personnel were suddenly getting picked off, and Eastern (4-6, 3-4 TVC-Hocking) was finishing on the other end.
Garrett Barringer sank two short bank shots, and Ryan Dill went coast-to-coast for a lay-in and showed a soft touch on a floater from the left baseline, but it was Colton Reynolds’ pair of slicing dribble-drives that seemed to jump-start the Eagles most. By the time the home team had figured out the surge was on, Mason Dishong had broken the press and converted a stop-and-pop jumper over Lucas and Derrick Matheny had ended the quarter by pulling up and banking in a 7-footer.
The team that had been controlling the flow of the game was suddenly behind on the scoreboard, and that’s when Thompson made the fateful decision to turn his charges loose.
And, much as Dishong had done earlier for Eastern, Basim came off the bench and gave Federal Hocking a lift. First, the senior drove his 5’9” frame baseline and into the paint on consecutive possessions, kicking passes out to Massie and Russell for their 3-pointers. Two minutes later, he hit one of his own from deep in the left corner. A hard fall to the floor finally necessitated his return to the sideline, but by then, his infusion of energy had already paid off.
“[Quinton] is there, holding his elbow, and I said to the other coaches, “I don’t want to take him out, but I have to,”” said Thompson. “Believe me, we got him back in there as soon as we could. He was our spark plug tonight. Several players made big plays tonight, but it seemed like Quinton was in the middle of all of them, setting them up.”
Federal Hocking 64, Eastern 51
Eastern 12 8 17 14 — 51
Federal Hocking 16 9 10 29 — 64
EASTERN 51 (4-6, 3-4 TVC-Hocking)
Trevor Morrisey 2 0-0 6, Derrick Matheny 2 0-0 5, Colton Reynolds 4 3-6 11, Ryan Dill 2 1-2 6, Garrett Barringer 6 2-3 15, Mason Dishong 4 0-0 8, Matt Blanchard 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 6-11 51; 3-pt field goals: 5 (Morrisey 2, Matheny, Dill, Barringer).
FEDERAL HOCKING 64 (8-2, 6-1 TVC-Hocking)
Hunter Smith 7 4-5 20, Colin Jarvis 3 0-0 7, Nathaniel Massie 3 2-2 10, Elijah Lucas 5 0-0 12, Bradley Russell 2 0-0 5, Wes Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Quinton Basim 2 0-0 6, Adam Douglas 0 0-0 0, Ian Miller 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 24 6-7 64; 3-pt field goals: 10 (Smith 2, Massie 2, Lucas 2, Basim 2, Jarvis, Russell).
TEAM/INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
FIELD GOALS — Eastern 20-43 (.465); 3-pt field goals 5-12 (.417), Federal Hocking 24-54 (.444); 3-pt field goals 10-21 (.476); FREE THROWS — Eastern 6-11 (.545), Federal Hocking 6-7 (.857); REBOUNDS — Eastern 15 (Barringer 8); Federal Hocking 32 (Russell 7); ASSISTS — Eastern 11 (Dishong 6), Federal Hocking 12 (Massie 4), STEALS — Eastern 13 (Dishong 6), Federal Hocking 10 (Smith 4), BLOCKED SHOTS — Eastern 1 (Barringer), Federal Hocking 1 (Massie); TURNOVERS — Eastern 17, Federal Hocking 18; TEAM FOULS — Eastern 11, Federal Hocking 9; JUNIOR VARSITY SCORE — Federal Hocking 39-29.
