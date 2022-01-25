BELPRE — The Federal Hocking Lancers needed a strong fourth quarter to remain unbeaten inside the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Lancers left Belpre High School with a 56-48 win on Tuesday.
The victory, Federal Hocking's eighth in a row, moved its record to 12-3 overall. The Lancers are also 7-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Federal Hocking led 10-9 after one quarter and 23-21 at halftime, but Belpre went ahead 37-36 going to the fourth quarter.
The Lancers won the final frame 21-11 to finally gain separation against the Golden Eagles.
Lane Smith scored 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead Federal Hocking. He made five of his eight 2-point field goals in the final quarter.
Andrew Airhart added 16 points for the Lancers. He scored 11 points in the second quarter.
Caden Chapman added 11 points for Federal Hocking, making a pair of 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and both of his free throw attempts.
Tyler Rogers added seven points, five coming in the fourth quarter. Tariq Cottrill rounded out the scoring with six points, making three 2-point field goals.
Jacob Smeeks led Belpre with 13 points, while Tucker Liston added 12 points. Blake Church scored 10 points.
The Lancers are scheduled to host South Gallia on Friday.
