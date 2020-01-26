Federal Hocking Lancers
Federal Hocking's Emma Beha (right) takes a shot over Trimble's Sophia Ives (22) and Jayne Six (32) as Paige Tolson (32) looks on. Federal Hocking earned a 44-40 win at Wahama on Saturday. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

MASON, W.Va. — Paige Tolson spearheaded a Federal Hocking comeback. 

Tolson rallied the Lancers to a 44-40 victory at Wahama High School on Saturday. 

Wahama led 33-30 going to the fourth quarter, but Federal Hocking won the final frame 14-7 to pick up the win. 

Tolson scored 12 of Federal Hocking's 14 fourth-quarter points. She had just one point through the first three quarters, but turned it on when the game was hanging in the balance. 

Tolson made 11 of 16 free throws in the game, including 10 of 14 in the fourth quarter. She made one 2-point field goal in the contest, but it was enough to help Federal Hocking improve to 8-9 overall, and 8-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. 

The Lancers swept the season series against the White Falcons, also winning 59-43 back on December 16.

Kylie Tabler scored 12 points for Federal Hocking, on the strength of four 3-pointers. Emma Beha tallied 10 points. Alexis Smith added six points, while Ava Tate scored three points.

The Lancers trailed 10-3 after one quarter, and 25-17 at halftime.

Emma Gibbs led Wahama (7-7, 6-6 TVC-Hocking) with 13 points. Hannah Rose added 10 points and Amber Wolfe nine points.  

