STEWART — The Federal Hocking boys’ basketball program has made strides the last two seasons.
The Lancers are now three years removed from a winless season and two years away from a two-win season.
After posting a six-win season and returning their entire lineup, Federal Hocking is looking at its highest expectations on the basketball court in quite some time.
That doesn’t change anything for second-year coach Jonathan Thompson, who is approaching the 2019-20 season the same as he did a year ago.
“We’re not really taking much of a different approach from what we did last year,” Thompson said. “We’ve got more experienced bodies, but we want to make sure that the kids are still bought into us, doing the fundamental things that we want them to do, pressure on defense. Expectations, same expectations as last year. We just have to go play a game one at a time and see what happens.”
The Lancers will take it one game at a time, but there is certainly reason for optimism in Stewart.
Federal Hocking’s 6-18 final record doesn’t tell the whole story from a year ago. The Lancers swept the season series against Eastern, and nearly pulled an early-season upset at Trimble, finishing 5-11 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Lancers followed that up with the program’s first tournament win since 2008, a 54-51 triumph over Symmes Valley. Federal Hocking then had a halftime lead against Coal Grove in the sectional final before succumbing to the No. 1 seed.
The Lancers return every player who scored in the tournament, and even added an all-league player to the roster.
Federal Hocking also has the continuity of a returning coach in Thompson. He’s the first Lancers’ coach to return for a second season since Howie Caldwell left the program after the 2014 season.
“They understand what system we’re trying to run now,” Thompson said. “You don’t have to go back to break down a lot of the baby steps that we were doing at the beginning of last year. Last year, we were working on fundamental stuff, that kind of thing. Teaching them the basics of presses, half-court defenses, offenses that kind of stuff. This year, especially being here throughout the summer, they understand what we’re trying to accomplish this year.”
The Lancers have a solid guard-post combo in center Bradley Russell and shooting guard Hunter Smith.
Russell, a 6-foot-5-inch senior, will provide the Lancers with height in the paint.
“Brad’s kind of progressed in all aspects of the game,” Thompson said. “He’s developed a little bit of an outside game compared to what he had.”
Smith, a junior guard, could have one of the best outside games in the TVC-Hocking. Now a three-year starter, Smith consistently showed off his long range game a year ago.
“He’s worked hard this summer, getting his shot down,” Thompson said. “We’ll have some things set up around him where we can individualize him to where he can take over in certain aspects of the game.
“He’s a reliable person,” Thompson added. “He’s always there. He never misses, including the weight lifting and conditioning. He’s bought into the system big time. That helps to have a player like that.”
The Lancers will also be aided by the return of junior Nathanial Massie.
Massie was an all-league selection as a freshman, but didn’t play last season.
Massie’s return gives Federal Hocking another weapon.
“He definitely changes the way we can coach some things,” Thompson said. “We’ve talked about it, he’s a missing piece to our puzzle, in our opinion. He’s obviously rusty, taking a year off, but getting back in the rhythm of things, you can see the ability that’s he’s got. He’s definitely going to be a big help.”
The Lancers have plenty of options of returning players to round out the starting lineup, and provide depth on the bench.
Elijah Lucas is one of the team’s captains as a junior.
“He has completely done a 360 from the first time I met him last year to now,” Thompson said. “We’ve actually named Elijah one of our team captains this year because he’s taken a leadership role. I think he’s going to be one to look out for this year.”
Ian Miller is another senior who played heavy minutes in the post a year ago.
“His improvement this summer has probably been as much as anybody’s,” Thompson said. “His rebounding ability and his length under neath is really impressive.”
Juniors Collin Jarvis and Wes Carpenter were starters a season ago and are also part of Federal Hocking’s returning core.
Adam Douglas and Quinton Basim are seniors who battled injuries last season, but are healthy and ready to contribute.
“(Basim), he’s really progressed on the defensive end,” Thompson said. “Douglas, he’s the guy that does the little things that nobody sees. Takes charges, rebounds, flat out hustles. So those two might be a surprise too.”
Dylan Schwarzel, Brandon Bond and Terrell Mayle give the Lancers seven seniors on the roster. Cedric Newman is one of six more juniors, while sophomore Lane Smith is the youngest player on the team.
The Lancers opened the season last Friday with a home win against Berne Union, a Sweet 16 team from last season. They also have non-league games with Morgan, Nelsonville-York, Fairfield Christian, Wellston and Peebles.
Federal Hocking has made major strides during the last two seasons. Now, the Lancers hope to take another major step forward as they suddenly have one of the most veteran squads in the TVC-Hocking.
“We’ve got everybody back that we had last year,” Thompson said. “We’ve got a deeper roster than probably I’ve ever coached in my career. I feel like we can go 10, maybe sometimes 11 deep this year which is a blessing.”
