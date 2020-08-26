STEWART — The grass is perfectly cut and the lines are painted and ready to go at Federal Hocking High School's Lester and Betty Green Field.
As the Lancers prepared to take the field for Monday's practice, the fact that the field was ready to host another football Friday night is an accomplishment.
"Just being able to show up for week one is a victory for this program, with all the adversity that we faced throughout the year," second-year head coach Jeff Ditty said.
"Now that we're here, we're like everybody else. We can pat each other on the back all day long that we made it to week one, but now that we're here, the train is leaving the station. It's time for us to buck up and play. We're doing the best we can with the small team we've got."
Football officially returns to Stewart on Friday, as the Lancers are set to host Bridgeport in the 2020 season opener.
Federal Hocking's 2019 season was cut short after six games due to a lack of healthy players. An offseason of uncertainty was highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as workouts were shut down during the spring months.
The Lancers' numbers have fluctuated all summer — Ditty said there was an August practice with only 12 players.
However, once Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gave the approval for football season to go forward last Tuesday, Ditty said the Lancers have been holding strong at around 20 to 22 players. It's enough for the season to continue.
"I don't necessarily call that a win, but under the adverse circumstances of everything that's happened, and from this program, we'll take it," Ditty said. "We're a little more optimistic that we can, with the changes in our schedule, with the small addition in kids, with the reduction of the season, we think we can get more out of it this year than last year."
The Lancers have a six-game schedule that includes Paden City (Sept. 4), Miller (Sept. 11), Trinity (Sept. 18), Manchester (Sept. 25) and Hannan (Oct. 2), as they are in the first season of a two-year break from Tri-Valley Conference competition in an effort to rebuild the program.
Ditty said that the Lancers have games scheduled for the rest of the season — the Ohio High School Athletic Association still allows for 10 regular season games to be played — but whether or not those games are played depends on the state of the program after the first six games.
The Lancers also formally took themselves out of postseason consideration back in the winter, but Ditty said the school might reconsider that now that every team is eligible. Again, he said it would be a determination made later in the season.
"I've been pretty blunt with everyone, our goal right now is the six-week season," Ditty said. "I know every team is in the playoffs, that's not in our mind, but if we have the opportunity to play, yeah we'll go. My biggest thing is playing some JV games in these six weeks. That's more important to me than anything after six weeks."
Federal Hocking will take the field with some offensive experience. Senior Elijah Lucas leads the way as a receiver and free safety. One of four seniors on the roster, Lucas is a leader for the Lancers.
"He started coming into his own a little bit last year," Ditty said. "Had some ups and downs, but he's been a leader for us so far this year."
Junior Ethan McCune will be Federal Hocking's main running back, as he also gained experience the last two seasons.
"Very solid player for us," Ditty said. "I actually expect him to be one of the leaders on our team."
The Lancers were handcuffed offensively last year by the lack of a quarterback, as a single-wing offense was their approach.
Ditty said they have a quarterback this season in junior Tyler Rogers, a transfer from the Chillicothe area. He'll get the reps this season as he continues to grow into the offense.
"Certainly raw, athletic," Ditty said. "Learning everyday as we go, but we're real happy to have him as a leader in that position."
Seniors Austin Pinkerton and Damien Snedden return as starters along the offensive line. Sophomore Thomas Schwarzel is a returner at center, while freshman Chris Starr should also hold a position up front.
Most of those linemen will also play up front defensively, as the Lancers move from a five-man front last year to a four-man look.
"We've asked our defensive linemen this year to adapt to that four-front, which is a little more athletic," Ditty said. "There's a little bit more movement. It's not just clogging the gaps. So it's been an adjustment for them, but I'm confident that it's something we can play with."
McCune and junior Chase Hogsett will be the team's main linebackers, with Hogsett being a first-year varsity player.
"So far looks very promising," Ditty said. "Aggressive, natural, attacks the ball. Raw in his mechanics, but we can work on those."
Rogers will also join Lucas in the defensive backfield.
The Lancers will kick the season off against Bridgeport, a new opponent on the schedule. The Bulldogs are a Division VII team that went 1-9 last season.
"I think there's one variable that comes into play — everyone's been eagerly awaiting football, and Friday night is game one," Ditty said. "So you throw a variable like that in, it's going to boil down to which team really wants to show up."
The Lancers had portions of their bleachers blocked off, as only 15 percent capacity is allowed. With all the obstacles the program has faced, Ditty said the smaller crowd shouldn't impact his players.
"I think with the way everything's gone for us, whether 270 show up, twenty-seven hundred show up, or 25 show up, we're just excited to hit the field," he said. "We really didn't think this would be a possibility for us. We're excited now that we're here."
