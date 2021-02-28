STEWART — Green's Levi Sampson tried his best to keep the Bobcats hanging around in Saturday's Division IV sectional final.
However, the Federal Hocking Lancers were locked in offensively, leading to another championship.
The No. 3 Lancers put on an offensive clinic, rolling to a 94-70 victory over No. 14 Green on Saturday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The win allows the Lancers to repeat as sectional champions, and advance to the district tournament.
The sectional title is the eighth in program history for Federal Hocking. It's the first time the Lancers have repeated as sectional champions since winning three in a row in 1969, 1970 and 1971.
Federal Hocking (15-4) scored in bunches against Green, making an incredible 39 field goals in the win. The Lancers connected on 28 2-point field goals, and 11 3-point field goals. They were 5 of 9 from the free throw line.
The Lancers rolled to a 31-15 lead after one quarter, going ahead 56-34 by halftime. The advantage grew to 78-53 going to the fourth, then Federal Hocking added 16 fourth-quarter points for good measure.
The Lancers spread their 94 points out among 12 players.
Elijah Lucas scored 20 of those points, making six 2-point field goals, a pair of 3-pointers and both of his free throw attempts. He had 12 points in the Lancers' explosive first half.
Wes Carpenter followed with 18 points for Federal Hocking, making six 3-pointers and a pair of 3's. He had 12 points in the first half.
Lane Smith and Nathaniel Massie each hit double figures with 10 points apiece. Smith had all of his points in the first half, making two 2-point field goals and a pair of 3-pointers.
Massie hit five 2-pointers over the first three quarters for his 10 points.
Hunter Smith and Mitchell Roush each had seven points in the win. Tariq Cottrill, and Collin Jarvis each scored six points.
Scotty Balch, Andrew Airhart and Tyler Rogers all added three points, while Iden Miller scored one point.
All of those points were able to drown out a big night from Sampson. He had 39 points for the Bobcats (10-11), with 37 of those points coming in the final three quarters.
He made 13 2-point field goals, one 3-pointer and 10 of 12 from the foul line.
Sampson scored 12 points in the second quarter, 12 more in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth.
Ethan Huffman added 15 points for Green, while Levi Blevins and Wiley Sanders each scored eight points.
Sampson, Huffman, Blevins and Sanders accounted for all 70 of Green's points.
Federal Hocking remains at home as it continues its tournament push. The Lancers will host No. 11 Fairfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Division IV district semifinal.
Fairfield won at No. 6 Ironton St. Joe 56-43 on Saturday to claim a sectional title.
The Lancers will look to add more history to their resume on Wednesday. A victory would give the program its first win in the district tournament since 1970.
Federal Hocking 94, Green 70
Green;15;19;19;17;—;70
Federal Hocking;31;25;22;16;—;94
GREEN 70 (10-11)
Levi Sampson 14 10-12 39, Ethan Huffman 5 5-6 15, Levi Blevins 3 0-1 8, Levi Waddell 0 0-0 0, Brayden Chaffins 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 0 0-0 0, Wiley Sanders 4 0-0 8; TOTALS 26 15-19 70; 3-point field goals: 3 (Blevins 2, Sampson 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 94 (15-4)
Lane Smith 4 0-0 10, Tariq Cottrill 2 0-0 6, Hunter Smith 3 1-1 7, Caden Chapman 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Roush 3 0-0 7, Wes Carpenter 8 0-0 18, Billy Ward 0 0-0 0, Collin Jarvis 3 0-2 6, Nathaniel Massie 5 0-0 10, Elijah Lucas 8 2-2 20, Scott Balch 1 0-0 3, Andrew Airhart 1 0-0 3, Tyler Rogers 1 1-2 3, Ethan McCune 0 0-0 0, Iden Miller 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 39 5-9 94; 3-point field goals: 11 (Lane Smith, Cottrill, Carpenter, Lucas 2 apiece, Roush, Balch, Airhart 1 apiece)
