STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers had to dig deep to match a program record on Friday.
No. 5 Federal Hocking won a Division IV sectional final, 68-61, over No. 12 Whiteoak on Friday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Lancers won the program's ninth sectional title, including the third in a row.
It's only the second time Federal Hocking had advanced to the district tournament three years in a row. The Lancers also did so in 1969, 1970 and 1971.
Federal Hocking (18-4) is coming off a pair of emotional games against Trimble in the last week, including Tuesday's buzzer-beating 61-60 win that allowed the Lancers to share the league title with the Tomcats.
Federal Hocking was in another tight game with Whiteoak, trailing 13-11 after one quarter before leading 35-31 at halftime. Federal Hocking led 50-47 going to the fourth and Whiteoak was able to force a tie before the Lancers pulled away.
Andrew Airhart was the leading scorer, tallying 24 points for Federal Hocking. He made four 3-pointers, scoring 11 points in the final quarter.
Tariq Cottrill followed with 16 points, making three 3-pointers and six 2-point field goals. Lane Smith added 15 points, making eight 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and all four of his free throw attempts.
Andre Crockwell battled foul trouble, finishing with seven points in the win. Caden Chapman added six points.
Bradley Ashbaugh led Whiteoak with 20 points, while Landon Barnett added 16 points. Luke Rhodes tallied eight points and Carson Emery eight points.
Federal Hocking will look to break through next in the district semifinal round. The Lancers travel to Wellston High School on Saturday, Feb. 26 for a 3:30 p.m. game against No. 4 Western.
Western defeated No. 20 Miller 69-37 on Friday.
