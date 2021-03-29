STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers finished Monday's non-league game with only three hits, but that was all they needed to pick up their second victory of the season.
The Lancers rolled past visiting Miller 14-1 in a five-inning game on Monday in Stewart.
Federal Hocking improved to 2-1 on the season.
The Lancers scored three runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, although their lead was just 3-1 going to the bottom of the fourth.
Federal Hocking erupted for 11 runs in the fourth, going ahead 14-1 and eventually ending the contest after five innings.
Drew Airhart pitched a five-inning complete game in the win, allowing only three hits. He stuck out six and walked two, with Miller's run being unearned.
Wes Carpenter was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, two runs and a walk for Federal Hocking. One of his hits was a double.
Iden Miller had the Lancers' third hit, a single. He also picked up an RBI.
Federal Hocking drew 11 walks in the win and benefited from four errors. Mason Jackson drew two walks, driving in a run and scoring three runs. Collin Jarvis walked twice, scoring two runs. Hunter Smith drew a walk and scored a run. Ethan McCune had a walk, run and RBI. Airhart scored two runs, while Billy Ward drew two walks and scored two runs. Brady Bond drew two walks and scored a run.
Kylan McClain started and pitched three innings for Miller. He allowed eight runs, four earned, with four walks and two strikeouts. Canter had all three of Miller's hits, recording three singles.
Federal Hocking will remain home on Tuesday, hosting Alexander at 5 p.m.
