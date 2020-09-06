STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers enjoyed a celebration that hasn't been seen in Stewart in nearly six years. 

The Lancers rolled up the points, yards and good times during a 50-22 victory over Paden City on Friday at Lester and Betty Green Field. 

The victory evened Federal Hocking's record at 1-1 on the season, and represented the program's first home victory since 2014. 

Ethan McCune proved to be too much on the ground for Paden City (0-1). The junior rushed for 237 yards on 30 carries, scoring three touchdowns. 

Junior quarterback Tyler Rogers also had a big night running the offense. He ended the game with 100 yards passing, and 180 yards rushing. He had three total offensive touchdowns, also returning an interception for a touchdown on defense. 

Elijah Lucas was Rogers' top target, as he had 50 yards receiving to go with a 50-yard kickoff return. 

Federal Hocking racked up 562 yards of total offense in the win. 

The Lancers set the tone by taking the opening drive down for a score to lead 8-0. They carried an 8-6 lead into the second quarter. 

Federal Hocking led 14-6 at halftime, but opened up the flood gates in the third quarter. 

McCune's 62-yard touchdown run gave the Lancers a 26-6 lead. That advantage grew to 34-6 by the end of the third quarter. 

McCune posted another long touchdown run of more than 60 yards to give the Lancers a comfortable 42-14 lead with 11:05 left in the game. 

The Lancers last enjoyed a home victory on Oct. 24, 2014, a 16-14 triumph over Waterford. Friday's win ended a 21-game home losing streak, not including last season's late-year forfeits. 

The 50 points were also the most scored by the Lancers since beating Hannan 60-0 in 2013. Federal Hocking also defeated Miller that season by a 48-14 count. 

The Lancers will test themselves now against their old Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division rivals from Perry County. Federal Hocking travels to Miller on Friday. 

The Falcons are 1-1, beating Bishop Rosecrans 40-6 in week one before falling to Worthington Christian 31-0 on Friday. 

