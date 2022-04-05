STEWART — Federal Hocking rolled to its first league win of the season.
The Lancers defeated visiting South Gallia 11-1 in five innings on the baseball diamond on Monday.
Federal Hocking (1-3 overall) is 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Lancers scored in every inning, leading 5-1 after one and 9-1 after two innings.
Federal Hocking had 14 hits, including four doubles. Ethan McCune hit two doubles, going 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Mason Jackson and Trenton Wilkes also hit doubles. Jackson was 2 for 2 with three runs, while Wilkes was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
Andrew Airhart and Cody Mettler were both 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Adrian Torres was also 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI.
Glen Wilkes had a hit and run, while Tony Allen had a hit and RBI.
Overall, Federal Hocking was 14 of 25 (.560) from the plate, striking out just four times.
Glen Wilkes pitched all five innings for the win. He allowed one unearned run and three hits while walking only one. He struck out eight.
Alex Oram hit a triple and scored South Gallia's run, while Briar Williams and Jahfin Davis each hit singles.
