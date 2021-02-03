STEWART — Coaches are used to taking a season one day at a time, but the strategy has taken on new meaning for head coach Jonathan Thompson and the Federal Hocking Lancers.
The Lancers have been quarantined twice this season — their JV team recently got off of another quarantine — but the varsity squad has been back on the court for the last two weeks.
However, since the Lancers returned to action, they've had Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division games against South Gallia and Southern postponed due to COVID issues surrounding those programs.
Waterford is the only other TVC-Hocking team not currently in quarantine, leaving the Lancers with no league games to make up this week.
"I hope and pray we get them all in," Thompson said. "You don't know what you're getting from day to day."
The Lancers found an opponent on Wednesday, and they were able to take advantage of the opportunity.
Federal Hocking jumped ahead early against the Wellston Golden Rockets, rolling to an 89-55 victory inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday. Wellston is making up a league game with Meigs on that day, so the contest was pushed up to Wednesday.
The Lancers (9-3) played without two regular players because of contact tracing, but didn't miss a beat against the Rockets.
Hunter Smith poured in a game-high 23 points, and 11 Lancers dented the scoring column despite being shorthanded.
"We're real deep," Smith said. "We can bring up a lot of players from JV and they all want it. They're all working for it. When they get their chances, they're going to make something out of it. It hurts not having everybody back, but it's COVID season."
Thompson said he was looking for a better defensive effort after Saturday's 83-70 loss at Marietta. The Tigers scored 52 points in the first half alone.
"The last couple games I don't feel like we've played any defense whatsoever," Thompson said. "We're just letting people shoot at will. We've kind of got into the kids in practice this week, the couple days that we got to, and told them that we need to bring energy."
The results were there against Wellston (8-7). The Rockets turned the ball over 28 times and only scored six points in the opening quarter.
"When we play to our level of capability, we can stop pretty much anybody," Smith said. "I really do feel that way. Let's just say coach was not very happy after our last game. We had to step it up or we were doing a whole bunch of running."
Smith, who scored his thousandth career point a week earlier, continues to be the spark for the Lancers. His 23 points came on 9 of 14 shooting, including making 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Smith is capable of hitting from long range, or making seemingly difficult drives to the basket look easy.
"He's a big offensive threat," Thompson said. "I get on him all the time about playing defense. If I can get him to play on both ends every night, he's a force to be reckoned with. Offensively, I know I'm going to get consistency out of him and I know he's going to get their best defender most every night. He continues to rise to the occasion."
Smith put the exclamation point on a big opening quarter for the Lancers. Wellston attempted to take the final shot, but Smith was able to come up with a steal.
As the seconds were ticking away, Smith got off a shot from half court.
He banked the shot in at the buzzer, giving Federal Hocking a commanding 22-6 lead.
"It gives us a big momentum swing," Smith said. "Everybody gets hype on the bench. It picks us all up."
Federal Hocking only continued to build on the lead from there, going ahead 30-9 after another Smith 3-pointer.
The game was a measure of revenge for the Lancers, who have lost previous matchups to the Rockets during Smith's four-year career.
"They got us two years in a row and we wanted this one bad," Smith said. "We needed this game. We wanted it. We came and got it."
An example of the Lancers' fortitude came in freshman guard Tariq Cottrill. He went in a dead sprint to intercept an inbounds pass, taking it the other way.
Cottrill pulled up and shot a 3-pointer in transition from the left wing.
The shot hit nothing but net, igniting the Lancers' coaching staff and bench, as they went ahead 42-19 on the big play.
Cottrill finished with 10 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
"Tariq's starting to take a leadership role as far as a point guard," Thompson said. "We've got to have that because we've been struggling to find that position for several years and the fact that we have a freshman kind of run that position and start be a floor general, the kids love him. They enjoy being around him and they push him in the right direction."
Another freshman in Andrew Airhart also made a series of big plays off the bench against Wellston. He finished with nine points, seven steals, six rebounds and two assists.
"He's a big body," Thompson said. "Big, strong physical kid. Got to keep his energy up, because when his energy is up and he's flowing, he can definitely be dangerous on both ends of the court."
Federal Hocking scored another 24 points in the third quarter to continue to add to the lead. Its biggest advantage came at 35 points, leading 70-35 with 1:11 left in the third quarter after consecutive Scotty Balch 3-pointers.
Wellston was kept afloat by 10 3-pointers on the night. Gunnar Harmon made six of them for a team-high 18 points. Cyan Ervin added 10 points.
The Rockets had won three in a row and four out of five before running to a buzzsaw against the Lancers.
"The fact that we were able to slow them down, hold them to where we held them, I was very pleased with our defense," Thompson said.
Nathaniel Massie had another all-around solid game for Federal Hocking with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Elijah Lucas led the team with 14 rebounds, scoring nine points. Balch had six points and three blocked shots.
After a tough road game on Friday at Chesapeake, the Lancers hope to dive into a TVC-Hocking heavy schedule next week.
The week will start with a home game against South Gallia on Monday, followed by a Tuesday road trip to Waterford. Friday is a home showdown against Trimble.
Overall, Federal Hocking has 10 regular season games left on the schedule — seven being TVC-Hocking games — as it tries to defend its league championship.
"It's going to be tough," Smith said. "We're going to have to really focus, work hard. Really, just come out and do what we know to do."
Federal Hocking 89, Wellston 55
Wellston;6;19;16;14;—;55
Federal Hocking;22;24;24;19;—;89
WELLSTON 55 (8-7)
Cyan Ervin 5 0-2 10, Gunnar Harmon 6 0-0 18, RJ Kemp 0 0-0 0, Hunter Smith 2 0-0 4, Evan Brown 0 0-0 0, Chase Ingalls 2 0-0 5, Eston Riley 2 0-0 6, Garrett Brown 1 1-2 4, Jarod Wilbur 4 0-2 8; TOTALS 22 1-6 55; 3-point field goals: 10 (Harmon 6, Riley 2, Ingalls, Garrett Brown 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 89 (9-3)
Lane Smith 1 1-2 3, Tariq Cottrill 3 1-4 10, Hunter Smith 9 2-2 23, Nathaniel Massie 7 1-1 17, Elijah Lucas 3 3-6 9, Andrew Airhart 3 2-3 9, Mitchell Roush 1 0-0 2, Tyler Rogers 2 0-0 4, Caden Chapman 2 0-0 4, Scotty Balch 2 0-0 6, Ethan McCune 0 0-0 0, Billy Ward 0 2-2 2; TOTALS 33 12-18 89; 3-point field goals: 11 (Hunter Smith, Cottrill 3 apiece, Massie, Balch 2 apiece, Airhart 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Wellston 22-55 (.400), 3-point field goals 10-25 (.400), Federal Hocking 33-69 (.478), 3-point field goals 11-24 (.458); Free throws — Wellston 1-6 (.167), Federal Hocking 12-18 (.667); Rebounds — Wellston 31 (Smith 8), Federal Hocking 44 (Lucas 14); Assists — Wellston 12 (Kemp 3), Federal Hocking 12 (Massie 4); Blocks — Wellston 1 (Evan Brown 1), Federal Hocking 3 (Balch 3); Turnovers — Wellston 28, Federal Hocking 12; Steals — Wellston 11 (Ervin 3), Federal Hocking 17 (Airhart 7); Team fouls — Wellston 19, Federal Hocking 12; JV game — Wellston 57, Federal Hocking 32.
