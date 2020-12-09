STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers had a season to remember a year ago.
The Lancers played in front of huge home crowds all season, winning an outright Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title, and the program's first sectional crown in 13 years.
The success led to head coach Jonathan Thompson being named the state coach of the year in Division IV.
The time has come for Federal Hocking to try and build off of that success.
If the home opener is any indication, it could be another fun season in Stewart.
Federal Hocking used big runs in each half, rolling to an 80-43 victory over the Fairfield Christian Knights on Tuesday.
The Lancers (1-1) had five players tally at least eight points, with nine players denting the scoring column.
"I like things I saw on the offensive end," Thompson said. "We got a little careless with the ball sometimes, but offensively we were able to get the ball up and down the floor and attack the basket."
The leading scorers on Tuesday were all familiar faces, as seniors Hunter Smith, Elijah Lucas and Nathaniel Massie are returning starters from last year's 19-win team.
Lucas, standing 6-foot-5, totaled 26 points in the opener at Morgan last week, then added 18 more against Fairfield Christian. He scored eight of the Lancers' first 10 points, also adding 11 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Lucas' production helps fill the void left by the graduation of TVC-Hocking MVP Bradley Russell.
"He's our returning captain from last year as well," Thompson said. "He's got a shoulder to load as far as that goes, especially with him being one of our few big guys on the floor.
"I'm going to rely on him a lot both offensively and defensively," Thompson added. "He's a leader of our team and hopefully he can continue to push the kids in the right direction."
Smith is a four-year starter for the Lancers, and he led them in scoring against the Knights with 19 points, making 3 of 6 from long range. He added seven rebounds and four steals.
"I expect a lot out of Hunter as well," Thompson said. "His shooting ability, when he gets hot, he's very lethal."
Massie did a little bit of everything in posting a double-double in the win. He had 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting to go with 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Senior Mitchell Roush came off the bench to score nine points, making a trio of 3-point shots. Sophomore Caden Chapman provided eight points and three assists off the bench as well.
The Lancers did get tough news during the offseason. Collin Jarvis, a senior guard who was also a returning starter, suffered a serious knee injury that could keep him out all season.
"I don't know if we'll get a chance to see him or not," Thompson said. "If we do it will be very late February, early March, maybe tournament time if we're lucky."
Tyler Rogers is a 6-foot-5 junior and transferred into the Lancers' program in the offseason. He suffered an achilles injury playing quarterback for Federal Hocking in the fall, and is still rehabbing.
Thompson said the diagnosis for Rogers' potential return is more positive.
"We're looking around the first of the year for him," Thompson said. "He's making progress every day. He's going through therapy and that kind of thing. As long as his body will allow it, we're on pace for Christmas, New Year's, that kind of deal."
Even without Jarvis and Rogers, the Lancers still showed off depth in overwhelming Fairfield Christian (0-2).
Federal Hocking's first big run was a 15-0 surge that allowed it to lead 19-4 after freshman Tariq Cottrill assisted on Chapman's jumper with 1:37 left in the first quarter.
Federal Hocking led 24-8 early in the first quarter after Smith's drive to the basket.
Another Lancers' run quickly followed after the Knights' Andrew Keener hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter.
Federal Hocking scored the next eight points for a 32-11 lead after two Smith free throws.
That run extended all the way to 20-2 to end the second quarter, Federal Hocking enjoying a commanding 44-13 edge after Massie's steal and layup beat the buzzer.
"I'd love to have those kind of runs every game you play, unfortunately you won't have those kind of big runs," Thompson said. "Just trying to learn. We've got a lot of new faces. We've got a lot of young kids. Trying to learn specific lineups, who's playing well with each other when the runs are happening."
Fairfield Christian opened the third quarter with 10 quick points, Corey Rogers making a pair of 3-pointers.
Smith had an emphatic answer, making three consecutive 3-pointers — all assisted by Massie. The final gave Federal Hocking a 53-23 lead as it started the biggest run of the night, 21-0.
The run of 21 straight points gave Federal Hocking a 65-23 lead after Massie's 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Lancers' largest lead came at 43 points, leading 73-30 after one of Roush's 3-pointers.
Nate Still led the Knights with 15 points. Fairfield Christian was 19 of 47 from the floor with 26 turnovers and didn't attempt a free throw, but Thompson said the defense can improve.
"We have tons and tons of work left to do," he said. "Little slow footed. I don't know if it's the atmosphere that slows the kids down or what's going on, but we've definitely got to change on that end of the floor."
The Lancers have an experienced group, but a pair of freshmen in Cottrill and Andrew Airhart made their home debuts. Each finished with five points, with Cottrill adding three assists and Airhart three steals and three rebounds.
Federal Hocking begins defense of its TVC-Hocking crown Friday at Belpre.
"They're ready to play," Thompson said. "Just have to get all their minds in the right direction."
Federal Hocking 80, Fairfield Christian 43
Fairfield Christian;8;5;13;17;—;43
Federal Hocking;22;22;21;15;—;80
FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 43 (0-2)
Matt Keener 3 0-0 6, Corey Rogers 2 0-0 6, Ashton Toney 1 0-0 2, Nate Still 7 0-0 15, Ben Hopple 2 0-0 4, Julius Wilson 1 0-0 2, Andrew Keener 2 0-0 6, Colin Brake 0 0-0 0, Jay Long 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 0-0 43; 3-point field goals: 5 (Rogers, Keener 2 apiece, Still 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 80 (1-1)
Lane Smith 1 0-2 2, Hunter Smith 7 2-2 19, Wes Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Nathaniel Massie 5 1-2 13, Elijah Lucas 9 0-0 18, Tariq Cottrill 2 0-2 5, Caden Chapman 4 0-0 8, Mitchell Roush 3 0-0 9, Andrew Airhart 2 0-0 5, Ethan McCune 0 0-0 0, Scott Balch 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 33 4-10 80; 3-point field goals: 10 (Hunter Smith, Roush 3 apiece, Massie 2, Cottrill, Airhart 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Fairfield Christian 19-47 (.404), 3-point field goals 5-16 (.313); Federal Hocking 33-66 (.500), 3-point field goals 10-25 (.400); Free throws — Fairfield Christian 0-0, Federal Hocking 4-10 (.400); Rebounds — Fairfield Christian 23 (Andrew Keener, Matt Keener, Still, Wilson 3 apiece), Federal Hocking 39 (Massie 12); Assists — Fairfield Christian 10 (Matt Keener 5), Federal Hocking 19 (Massie 6); Blocks — Fairfield Christian 2, Federal Hocking 5 (Lucas 3); Turnovers — Fairfield Christian 26, Federal Hocking 13; Steals — Fairfield Christian 6 (Matt Keener 4), Federal Hocking 17 (Hunter Smith 4); Team fouls — Fairfield Christian 6, Federal Hocking 6; JV game — Federal Hocking 60, Fairfield Christian 23.
