GLOUSTER — The Federal Hocking Lancers posted a season high in runs, leading to a season sweep over the Trimble Tomcats.
The Lancers scored an 18-2 win in five innings over the Tomcats on Thursday in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game.
Federal Hocking scored in every inning, tallying four runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth.
The Tomcats scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Federal Hocking (12-12, 6-6 TVC-Hocking) had plenty of offensive leaders in the win. Collin Jarvis was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, hitting a double. Hunter Smith was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs, also hitting a double.
Mason Jackson went 3 for 5 from the lead-off spot, scoring four runs and driving in another.
Iden Miller had two hits and two runs, while Drew Airhart had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Wes Carpenter had a hit and three runs, while Adrian Torres had a hit and RBI. Brady Bond had a hit, run and RBI, while Cody Mettler had a single.
Carpenter pitched all five innings, earning his second pitching victory of the season against Trimble. He allowed four hits and two earned runs, striking out three and walking three.
Austin Wisor started and pitched two innings for Trimble, with Bryce Downs working two innings in relief. Cole Wright pitched the final inning.
Trimble (8-14, 4-8 TVC-Hocking) gave up 13 unearned runs in the game.
Wright, Tabor Lackey, Max Frank and Todd Fouts each hit singles for Trimble, which Wright and Fouts gaining RBIs. Lackey and Frank each scored a run.
Trimble will host Green on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Division IV sectional semifinal.
Federal Hocking will travel to Oak Hill in a Division III sectional semifinal on Wednesday.
