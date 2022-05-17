Lancers' season ends at Portsmouth West From staff reports May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Federal Hocking's Iden Miller pitches during a game at Nelsonville-York on April 14. Miller and the Lancers lost at Portsmouth West, 7-3, in a Division III tournament game on Monday. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WEST PORTSMOUTH — Federal Hocking couldn't hold off Portsmouth West's offense on Monday. No. 15 West rallied for a 7-3 win over No. 18 Federal Hocking in a Division III sectional semifinal. Federal Hocking led 2-1 before West scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take command. The Lancers were within 5-3 before the Senators scored twice in the bottom of the fifth. Iden Miller pitched a complete game in the loss for Federal Hocking. He allowed seven runs, but only two were earned, in six innings. He gave up seven hits and two walks, striking out five. Trevor Fike got the win for West, going all seven innings on the mound. He allowed only one earned run on seven hits and four walks. He struck out nine. Federal Hocking (7-15) scored a run in the bottom of the first on Glen Wilkes RBI single to center. West tied the game in the bottom of the first on Jakob Tipton's double. Federal Hocking went back ahead in the third. Ethan McCune drew a walk, then Wilkes doubled to left field to put runners on second and third. McCune scored on a passed ball for a 2-1 lead, but Fike retired the next three batters to limit the damage. Tipton struck again in the bottom of the third, his double to center field plating two runs and giving West a 4-2 lead. Drew Airhart's RBI single in the fifth scored Wilkes to bring the Lancers to within 5-3. Wilkes was 2 for 4 for Federal Hocking with a run and RBI. Airhart was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Bill Ward, Miller and Cody Mettler each hit singles. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
