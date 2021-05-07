STEWART — Federal Hocking was in control at the plate and in the field on Thursday against Fort Frye.
The Lancers scored a 10-0 baseball victory against the Cadets, improving to 10-9 on the season.
Federal Hocking scored three runs in the first and two more in the second to lead 5-0. The Lancers added single runs in the third and fourth before adding on three runs in the fifth for a 10-0 win.
Tyler Rogers and Collin Jarvis combined to hold Fort Frye to two hits. Rogers was the winning pitcher after going four innings. He allowed two hits and three walks, striking out six.
Jarvis pitched the final inning, striking out a batter.
Federal Hocking had seven hits, six being singles. Brady Bond hit a double, scoring two runs and drawing a walk.
Rogers hit two singles, scoring a run. Jarvis had a single, two RBIs and a run scored, while Hunter Smith had a single and two runs scored. Iden Miller had a single and run scored. Billy Ward hit a single, drew a walk and scored twice.
Mason Jackson had an RBI, while Cody Mettler and Wes Carpenter each scored runs.
