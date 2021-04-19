MERCERVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers rolled to a 16-1 baseball win at South Gallia on Monday.
The Lancers scored six times in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Federal Hocking led 6-1 before scoring a run in the fourth and nine more in the fifth.
The Lancers improved to 7-6 overall and 3-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Federal Hocking sent Tyler Rogers to the mound, and he responded with four quality innings. He allowed one unearned run and just two hits. He struck out six and walked one.
Collin Jarvis worked a scoreless fifth inning, striking out two.
The Lancers had nine hits in the win, with AJ Daniels going 3 for 4 with four RBIs. He hit two doubles and scored a run.
Wes Carpenter and Hunter Smith collected two hits apiece. Both of Smith's hits were doubles, as he drove in three runs and scored three times. Carpenter crossed home plate twice.
Drew Airhart also hit a double, driving in a run and scoring twice.
Rogers had a hit and scored a run.
South Gallia had seven errors that led to 10 unearned runs for Federal Hocking.
South Gallia 10, Federal Hocking 1 (softball)
South Gallia pulled away for a 10-1 softball win over Federal Hocking on Monday.
The Rebels led 3-1 before scoring six runs in the fourth, and one final run in the sixth inning.
Federal Hocking had three hits in the game, with Cheyenne Mayle, Alexis Wilkes and Izzy Torres each hitting singles. Torres scored the Lancers run, while Samantha Brown had an RBI. Emma Wilson drew a walk.
Wilkes pitched a complete game for Federal Hocking, striking out six and walking one. She gave up 10 runs, with only three being earned after four Federal Hocking errors.
The Lancers fell to 3-5 overall, and 1-4 in the TVC-Hocking.
