NEW MATAMORAS — A Saturday road trip led to a split of two games on Saturday for the Federal Hocking baseball team.
The Lancers traveled to Frontier High School, defeating Beallsville 19-0 before losing to host Frontier 4-3.
The win against Beallsville was Federal Hocking's fourth in a row. The Lancers scored in every inning, leading 8-0 going to the top of the fifth.
Federal Hocking scored 11 runs in that frame to go ahead 19-0
Collin Jarvis and Mason Jackson combined to pitch a two-hit shutout.
Jarvis was the winning pitcher, going four innings. He allowed two hits without walking a batter, striking out five.
Jackson pitched a perfect fifth inning, getting three ground ball outs.
The Lancers had 15 hits in the win. Wes Carpenter was on base five times, going 3 for 3 with two walks, three runs and an RBI.
Hunter Smith, Ethan McCune and Iden Miller each had two hits and two runs scored. Smith had three RBIs while McCune had an RBI. Miller also drew a walk.
Tyler Rogers had a hit, walk, three runs and three RBIs. Jackson had a hit, two walks, RBI and run scored. Jarvis had a hit, RBI and two runs. Brady Bond had a hit, walk and run. Damian Snedden had a hit, two RBIs and a run, while AJ Daniels had a hit, run, walk and two RBIs.
Frontier (3-1) scored three runs in the second and one in the fourth to lead Federal Hocking 4-0 in the second game.
The Lancers scored all three of their runs in the top of the fourth inning, but got no closer.
The loss ended Federal Hocking's four-game winning streak, dropping its record to 4-2.
Jackson had three hits and two RBIs in the game, while Carpenter went 2 for 4. Smith and McCune added hits, while McCune, Miller and Rogers all crossed home plate for a run.
McCune also drew the Lancers' only walk of the game, as Frontier's duo of Noah West and Tice Curtis combined to lead the Cougars to the win.
West pitched 6 2-3 innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs. He struck out seven and walked one, with Curtis getting the final out for the save.
After hosting Waterford on Monday, the Lancers travel to Southern on Wednesday as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division play begins this week.
