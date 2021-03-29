STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers opened their baseball season by splitting a doubleheader with Crooksville on Saturday.
Crooksville won the opener, 4-2, with the Lancers taking the second game, 14-4.
The Ceramics won a pitching duel in the opener, with neither team scoring over the last four innings.
Each team scored twice in the first, with Crooksville going ahead 4-2 with a pair of third-inning runs.
Kadin Mount made that lead stand up for Crooksville. He pitched seven innings for a complete game, allowing two unearned runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out eight.
Mount was able to top a strong pitching effort from the Lancers' Wes Carpenter and Mason Jackson.
Carpenter was charged with the loss, but only allowed one earned run in 4 2-3 innings. He gave up four hits and two walks, striking out five.
Jackson pitched the final 2 1-3 innings of shutout relief, allowing just a single hit. He stuck out one.
Iden Miller was 2 for 2 with a walk for Federal Hocking (1-1). Carpenter had a hit and a run, while Hunter Smith and Drew Airhart each had a hit and RBI.
Damian Snedden also added a hit, while Jackson scored a run.
Mount also led Crooksville's attack at the plate with a 2 for 4 day with two runs scored. Noah Dickerson had two RBIs.
The Lancers scored in every inning of the second game, for a five-inning 14-4 win.
The Lancers scored three runs in each of the first four innings to lead 12-3. They added two more in the bottom of the fifth to end the game, going ahead by 10 runs.
Federal Hocking finished with 14 hits. Carpenter was a perfect 4 for 4 with four runs and three RBIs. Jackson was 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, hitting a double. Collin Jarvis was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI, as the top three hitters in the Lancers' lineup were 10 for 12 with seven RBIs and seven runs scored.
Miller added two hits, a run and RBI, while Airhart had a single, two RBIs and a run scored. Glenn Wilkes added a hit and run scored, while Billy Ward drew a walk and scored two runs.
Airhart was the winning pitcher, going 3.0 innings. He allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
Jarvis pitched the final two innings, giving up an unearned run on two hits and a strikeout.
Dickerson took the loss for Crooksville (1-1), giving up 12 runs — eight earned — on 10 hits and five walks in 3 2-3 innings. He struck out three.
Caden Sparks and Mount each had two hits, with Mount scoring two runs and driving in another.
After hosting Miller on Monday, Federal Hocking will also host Alexander on Tuesday.
