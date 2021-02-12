CROOKSVILLE — Trailing by a point in the closing seconds, the Federal Hocking Lancers were in need of late-game heroics.
Brennah Jarvis came through with a dramatic shot, giving the Lancers plenty of positive momentum heading into the postseason.
Jarvis hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting Federal Hocking to a 59-57 victory at Crooksville High School on Thursday.
It's the Lancers' second dramatic win of the season against the Ceramics, as they also defeated Crooksville 60-55 in overtime back on Nov. 23.
It looked like Crooksville would win the rematch, as it enjoyed leads of 53-47 and 55-50 in the fourth quarter.
The Lancers were finally able to pull within 57-56, but the Ceramics had the basketball with just under six seconds remaining.
Crooksville was inbounding the ball under the Lancers' basket, and attempted to make a pass toward the mid-court line.
Federal Hocking's Reagan Jeffers was able to leap and deflect the pass away from its intended target, McKenna Headley. Kylie Tabler swooped in to collect the loose ball.
Tabler took two dribbles toward the 3-point line, then kicked the ball to her right, out to Jarvis.
Jarvis was well behind the 3-point line on the right wing when she collected the pass.
Jarvis put up a shot that went in at the buzzer.
Jarvis was mobbed on the court, as the Lancers celebrated the stunning two-point victory.
The Lancers improved to 14-7 with the victory.
Jarvis finished with 11 points for the Lancers, making three 3-pointers in the win. She had two 3's in the fourth quarter.
Tabler was the leading scorer, as she had her best shooting night of the season.
The senior finished with 26 points, sinking eight 3-pointers. She made three each in the first two quarters, scoring 18 of the Lancers' 27 first-half points. Tabler added a 3-pointer in the third quarter, then a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer in the fourth before picking up the game-winning assist to Jarvis.
Paige Tolson followed with 18 points for the Lancers, making 7 of 10 from the free throw line. She scored 16 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter.
Tiffany Allen and Makynlee Baker each added two points for the Lancers.
Headley and Lelila Kennedy each scored 16 points for Crooksville, while Jaylen Theisen added nine points. Grace Frame also scored eight points.
Crooksville lead 18-12 after one quarter, but Federal Hocking went ahead 27-26 by halftime. Federal Hocking still led 39-38 going to the fourth.
The Lancers turn their attention to the Division III tournament. A No. 12 seed, Federal Hocking will host No. 21 Piketon on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.
