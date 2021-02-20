STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers kicked off a busy stretch of games with a rare doubleheader victory.
The Lancers were victorious twice on Friday, earning a pair of wins over the Eastern Eagles inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Due to numerous weather and COVID-related postponements, the two Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division teams agreed to play two games in one night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently granted permission for schools to play two games in one day due to the high volume of makeup games around the state.
Federal Hocking cruised in both games. It won the first game, 57-21, then came back to win the nightcap 51-26.
The games marked the first contests for the Lancers in 16 days due to their third quarantine and two weather-related postponements last week.
Federal Hocking is now 11-3 overall, and 6-1 in the TVC-Hocking, while Eastern falls to 0-17 overall and wraps up league play at 0-12.
The Lancers were able to stay fresh in the first game by spreading their 57 points out amongst 12 players.
None hit double figures, as Lane Smith and Hunter Smith each scored eight points with Wes Carpenter and Andrew Airhart following with seven points apiece.
Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas both scored six points in the win, while Iden Miller, Tariq Cottrill and Mitchell Roush scored three points apiece. Collin Jarvis, Tyler Rogers and Ethan McCune all scored two points.
Federal Hocking led 13-4 after one quarter, 35-12 at halftime and 52-17 going to the fourth.
Brayden O'Brien and Brady Watson each led Eastern with five points. Brad Hawk added four points.
After a break between games, both teams were slow to get going in the second contest. Federal Hocking led 10-4 after one quarter and 22-10 at halftime.
The Lancers won the third quarter 18-5 to lead 40-15 going to the final quarter.
Cottrill led Federal Hocking with 10 points in the second game, making a pair of 3-pointers. Lane Smith followed with eight points, while Lucas scored seven points. Carpenter added six points. Hunter Smith and Massie each tallied four points. Billy Ward added three points, while Roush, Zane Buckley, Airhart and McCune each added two points. Evan McPherson made a free throw, giving Federal Hocking scoring from 12 players in the second game.
Trey Hill led Eastern with eight points. Hawk added six points, while Bryce Newland tallied four points.
The Lancers are scheduled to play at South Gallia on Saturday, at Southern on Sunday and at Waterford on Monday before hosting Trimble on Wednesday.
