WATERFORD — The Federal Hocking Lancers remained unbeaten inside the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division thanks to Tuesday's 66-57 win at Waterford.
The Lancers have won 11 games in a row after beating the Wildcats for the second time this season. Federal Hocking improved to 15-3 overall and 9-0 in the TVC-Hocking.
Waterford falls to 12-5 overall and 6-4 in the TVC-Hocking, with all of its league losses coming to Trimble and Federal Hocking.
The Lancers had four players in double figures, led by Lane Smith's 15 points. He made a living at the free throw line, making 11 out of 16 attempts.
Andre Crockwell added 13 points, making 5 of 7 shots from the field to go with four assists.
Tariq Cottrill and Andrew Airhart each scored 11 points for Federal Hocking. Cottrill added six assists and four steals.
Caden Chapman added seven points, while Tyler ROgers had six points and seven rebounds. Gaige McVey added three points.
Gaibe Ponchak had 17 points for Waterford, with Holden Dailey adding 16 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists. Jarrett Armstrong made three 3-pointers, scoring nine points.
Federal Hocking steps out of league play with a trip to Wellston on Friday.
Eastern 51, Federal Hocking 48
TUPPERS PLAINS — Eastern edged Federal Hocking 51-48 in a girls' basketball contest on Monday.
The game was close throughout. Eastern led 17-16 after one quarter and 32-30 at halftime. The Eagles' lead was 42-39 going to the fourth quarter.
Sydney Reynolds led Eastern with 20 points, while Erica Durst added 13 points.
Brennah Jarvis led Federal Hocking with 17 points, making three 3-pointres. Reagan Jeffers added 15 points. Larissa McDaniel had six points, with Alexis Smith and Kyndal Snedden each scoring four points. Tiffany Allen had two points.
