STEWART — The Federal Hocking softball team earned a season sweep against the Southern Tornadoes.
The Lancers scored all of their runs in two innings, leading to a 10-9 win over Southern on Friday.
Federal Hocking scored six times in the second, and added four more in the fifth to rally for the victory.
The Lancers improved to 4-6 overall, and 2-5 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division, with both of their league wins coming against Southern.
Federal Hocking had 11 hits, with Cheyenne Mayle, Alexis Wilkes, Izzy Torres and Makyla Walker each having two-hit games.
Mayle had three RBIs and a run scored. Wilkes hit a double, driving in one run. Torres scored twice and had an RBI. Walker scored two runs.
Samantha Brown also had a hit and run scored in the win. Sydney Martin had a hit and two RBIs. Emma Wilson had a hit, run and RBI. Lilly Crow, Makynlee Baker and Katie Brooks all scored a run.
Wilkes pitched a complete game without giving up an earned run for the Lancers, who had five errors. She struck out seven and walked one, giving up 11 hits.
Kassidy Chaney pitched a complete game in the loss for Southern, striking out four and walking one. She gave six earned runs.
Kayla Evans was 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI for Southern.
Southern 15, Federal Hocking 2 (baseball)
STEWART — Southern scored in every inning in a five-inning, 15-2 win at Federal Hocking on Friday.
The Tornadoes led 5-2 after two innings, then added four in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Federal Hocking (7-8, 3-4 TVC-Hocking) was held to one hit on the day, a third-inning single by Mason Jackson.
Hunter Smith and Drew Airhart each scored a run for the Lancers, with Ethan McCune picking up an RBI.
Airhart took the loss on the pitching mound with 2 1-3 innings of work. He allowed three hits with five walks, giving up eight runs. Four of the runs were earned, as he struck out a batter.
Iden Miller pitched two innings, giving up seven runs with three being earned. Collin Jarvis pitched the final 2-3 of an inning.
Eight of Southern's runs were unearned, as Federal Hocking had four errors.
Lance Stewart was the winning pitcher for Southern, going three innings. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and two walks, striking out two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.