STEWART — With only three seniors on the roster, the Federal Hocking Lancers continue to build toward the future.
The Lancers took another step in the right direction by gaining a Division III tournament win on Tuesday.
No. 23 Federal Hocking made quick work of No. 26 Ironton, earning a 3-0 win inside McInturf Gymnasium in a Division III sectional semifinal.
The Lancers kept their season alive thanks to the 25-20, 25-16, 25-20 victory over the Tigers.
The victory advances Federal Hocking (8-14) to the Division III sectional finals at Zane Trace, and gives the squad at least another match to work together.
"The more competition touches you see and the better teams that you play against, the better you get," Federal Hocking coach Susan Bond said. "The game teaches the game. You can't simulate game speed touches in practice."
The Lancers had 11 players in the program this season, not fielding a JV team. Mikinzi Ollom, Brennah Jarvis and Aryah Newman are Federal Hocking's seniors.
"We're young, inexperienced and kind of learned as we went," Bond said. "So those competition touches are going to be huge coming into next season."
The core of Federal Hocking's offensive attack from Tuesday will be back. Lyndsey Robinson was a force in the middle of the net with 12 kills. Ironton (2-15) didn't have an answer for Robinson.
"She plays the net very well," Bond said. "There were several back and forths where she was the only kid on our side to touch the ball. When you can force the hitters to hit around you, it makes it way easier for our defense to set up, because they have to hit to where our defenders are."
Halle Chapman gave the Lancers eight kills on the outside, as Federal Hocking was particularly dangerous when both Chapman and Robinson were on the front line.
"When she's swinging for kills she's hard to defend, because the ball may be coming at you, but it's got some force behind it," Bond said of Chapman. "Plus she has a great volleyball IQ. She really hits that four-spot very well. That's a spot that's hard to defend and she can hit it very often."
Setter Olivia Tabler ran the offense with 27 assists. Markala Goeglein and McKenna Rogers each had four kills, with Newman also adding a kill.
The Lancers were able to eliminate the Tigers without dropping a set, although two of the sets were up for grabs.
Federal Hocking had its lead down to 21-20 in the opening set before Newman and a kill that started a run.
Goeglein had an ace, Chapman a kill and Goeglein another ace to allow the Lancers to take the early lead, 25-20.
Federal Hocking built up a big lead in the second set, going ahead 15-4. The Lancers were ahead 2-0 in the match after Robinson's final kill.
Federal Hocking's most difficult stretch came in the third set. Ironton scored eight points in a row behind Graycie Brammer's serving to lead 10-1.
"Just settle down and pass the ball, get the ball back and play our game," Bond said. "We just had to settle in."
The Lancers started a long road back with kills by Chapman and Robinson.
However, Ironton still led 18-12 after a Emily Campbell kill, and then 19-15 in its effort to force a fourth set.
Federal Hocking finally took control when Kenedy Tabler was at the service line. She served during a run of nine straight points to allowed the Lancers to catch and surpass the Tigers.
Robinson's block at the net put Federal Hocking ahead 20-19 during the run. Kenedy Tabler's ace made it 21-19, then Olivia Tabler's kill eventually pushed the lead to 23-19.
Bond said the Lancers have often gone on runs this year when Kenedy Tabler goes back to serve.
"She's got a great serve and she puts us in a great position and keeps the other team off balanced," Bond said. "It's really easy to play defense when the other team can't swing at you. She gets us in a lot of great runs all season just because her serve is super tough to get to."
Federal Hocking finished off the 25-20 win, and the sweep, with a final Robinson kill.
Overall, the Lancers closed the set on a 13-2 surge to come away with the sweep.
Federal Hocking will face a challenge on Thursday against overall No. 2 Zane Trace. The Pioneers are 17-5 and finished third in the Scioto Valley Conference.
The Lancers travel to Zane Trace for the sectional final on Thursday at 6 p.m. It will be a difficult test, but one Bond said Federal Hocking will welcome.
"For us, it's going to be all about energy," Bond said. "We have the athletes to play with anyone. It's energy and continuity, staying where we're supposed to stay. Playing the same way every point. If we can do those things, we can play with anybody. It will be interesting to see how well we do that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.