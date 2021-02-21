After more than two weeks off, the Federal Hocking Lancers are now furiously chasing a chance to repeat as Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions.
The Lancers picked up four victories in a span of three days over the weekend.
The weekend began with a doubleheader sweep at home against Eastern on Friday. Federal Hocking turned around and won at South Gallia on Saturday afternoon, before winning at Southern on Sunday afternoon.
The surge of makeup games improved Federal Hocking's record to 13-3 overall, and 8-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
After traveling to Waterford on Monday, the Lancers get a day off from competition on Tuesday before hosting Trimble on Wednesday.
Federal Hocking still has to schedule a home makeup game with South Gallia. If the Lancers were to run the table in those TVC-Hocking makeup games, they would do no worse than a share of the league title.
Federal Hocking 72, Southern 40
RACINE — The Lancers were always in control of Sunday's 72-40 win at Southern High School.
Federal Hocking won the opener quarter 17-5 and never looked back. The Lancers led 35-17 at halftime and 52-31 going to the fourth quarter.
The Lancers had scoring from 11 different players in the victory. Tyler Rogers led the way with 11 points, making four 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. He had six points in the first half, then five points in the fourth quarter.
Tariq Cottrill and Elijah Lucas each followed with 10 points. Both made five 2-point field goals in the win.
Collin Jarvis and Nathaniel Massie each chipped in eight points, both making four 2-point field goals.
Mitchell Roush added six points, making a pair of first-half 3-pointers. Wes Carpenter and Andrew Airhart each scored five points, while Hunter Smith scored four points. Scotty Balch tallied three points, and Lane Smith two points.
Chase Bailey led Southern (3-14 2-9 TVC-Hocking) with 10 points. Lincoln Rose added six points while Arrow Drummer, Tanner Lisle and Cade Anderson each scored five points.
Federal Hocking 67, South Gallia 56
MERCERVILLE — The Federal Hocking Lancers continued their winning weekend on Saturday.
The Lancers picked up a 67-56 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division win at South Gallia High School.
After sweeping a doubleheader on Friday against Eastern, the Lancers were able to earn three wins in the span of 19 hours.
The run of three wins in two days improves Federal Hocking's record to 12-3 overall and 7-1 in the TVC-Hocking.
It was the first meeting between the two league rivals, as every other attempt to play had been postponed. The Rebles fall to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Senior Wes Carpenter enjoyed a big afternoon against the Rebles, scoring a team-high 17 points. He made eight 2-point field goals and a free throw.
Carpenter came out firing, scoring 11 points in the opening quarter as the Lancers jumped ahead 26-14.
Federal Hocking had plenty of offensive balance. Hunter Smith scored 13 points, making a pair of 3-pointers.
Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas each scored 12 points in the win.
Lane Smith added eight points in the victory, while Mitchell Roush scored three points and Collin Jarvis two points.
South Gallia cut the deficit to 35-22 at halftime, but the Lancers extended the advantage to 53-40 going to the fourth.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 19 points, while Layne Ours added 18 points. Jaxxin Mabe scored 12 points.
Lancers sweep Eastern in doubleheader
STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers kicked off a busy stretch of games with a rare doubleheader victory.
The Lancers were victorious twice on Friday, earning a pair of wins over the Eastern Eagles inside McInturf Gymnasium.
Due to numerous weather and COVID-related postponements, the two Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division teams agreed to play two games in one night. The Ohio High School Athletic Association recently granted permission for schools to play two games in one day due to the high volume of makeup games around the state.
Federal Hocking cruised in both games. It won the first game, 57-21, then came back to win the nightcap 51-26.
The games marked the first contests for the Lancers in 16 days due to their third quarantine and two weather-related postponements last week.
Federal Hocking improved to 11-3 overall, and 6-1 in the TVC-Hocking, while Eastern falls to 0-17 overall and wraps up league play at 0-12.
The Lancers were able to stay fresh in the first game by spreading their 57 points out amongst 12 players.
None hit double figures, as Lane Smith and Hunter Smith each scored eight points with Wes Carpenter and Andrew Airhart following with seven points apiece.
Nathaniel Massie and Elijah Lucas both scored six points in the win, while Iden Miller, Tariq Cottrill and Mitchell Roush scored three points apiece. Collin Jarvis, Tyler Rogers and Ethan McCune all scored two points.
Federal Hocking led 13-4 after one quarter, 35-12 at halftime and 52-17 going to the fourth.
Brayden O'Brien and Brady Watson each led Eastern with five points. Brad Hawk added four points.
After a break between games, both teams were slow to get going in the second contest. Federal Hocking led 10-4 after one quarter and 22-10 at halftime.
The Lancers won the third quarter 18-5 to lead 40-15 going to the final quarter.
Cottrill led Federal Hocking with 10 points in the second game, making a pair of 3-pointers. Lane Smith followed with eight points, while Lucas scored seven points. Carpenter added six points. Hunter Smith and Massie each tallied four points. Billy Ward added three points, while Roush, Zane Buckley, Airhart and McCune each added two points. Evan McPherson made a free throw, giving Federal Hocking scoring from 12 players in the second game.
Trey Hill led Eastern with eight points. Hawk added six points, while Bryce Newland tallied four points.
