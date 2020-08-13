BEVERLY — The Federal Hocking Lancers finished fourth out of 11 teams in the Waterford Invitational, held at the Lakeside Golf Course on Wednesday. 

The Lancers finished with a team score of 353 in the small school division. 

Mitchell Roush led the way with a score of 77, finishing 12 overall in the field. 

Collin Jarvis followed with an 88 for the Lancers. Mason Jackson finished with a round of 91, while Wes Carpenter shot a 97. Andrew Airhart tallied a round of 105. 

Fort Frye won the small school division with a score of 325. Frontier was second at 339, followed by Belpre at 346. 

Southern posted a team score of 374, Trimble came in at 481 and Miller 572. 

Marietta won the big school division with a team score of 294, followed by Warren at 308. 

Gallia Academy's Laith Hamid was the top individual performer with a round of 70. 

