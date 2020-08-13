BEVERLY — The Federal Hocking Lancers finished fourth out of 11 teams in the Waterford Invitational, held at the Lakeside Golf Course on Wednesday.
The Lancers finished with a team score of 353 in the small school division.
Mitchell Roush led the way with a score of 77, finishing 12 overall in the field.
Collin Jarvis followed with an 88 for the Lancers. Mason Jackson finished with a round of 91, while Wes Carpenter shot a 97. Andrew Airhart tallied a round of 105.
Fort Frye won the small school division with a score of 325. Frontier was second at 339, followed by Belpre at 346.
Southern posted a team score of 374, Trimble came in at 481 and Miller 572.
Marietta won the big school division with a team score of 294, followed by Warren at 308.
Gallia Academy's Laith Hamid was the top individual performer with a round of 70.
