The Federal Hocking boys' golf team was able to down the Meigs Marauders in a match played at the Meigs Golf Course.
Federal Hocking finished with a team score of 179, topping Meigs' 194.
Mitchell Roush and Mason Jackson led the way for the Lancers. Jackson was the medalist of the match, posting a score of 38.
Roush was just a shot back, finishing with a nine-hole round of 39.
Collin Jarvis fired a 45 for Federal Hocking, with Andrew Airhart following with a 57 to round out the team score.
Wes Carpenter also shot a 60 for Federal Hocking, with Zane Buckley finishing with a score of 72.
Zack King led Meigs with a score of 45, followed by Gunnar Peavley's 47. Coen Hall, Landon McGee and Payton Brown all posted scores of 51 for Meigs, followed by Bailey Jones' 57.
