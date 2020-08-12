The Federal Hocking boys' golf team was able to down the Meigs Marauders in a match played at the Meigs Golf Course. 

Federal Hocking finished with a team score of 179, topping Meigs' 194. 

Mitchell Roush and Mason Jackson led the way for the Lancers. Jackson was the medalist of the match, posting a score of 38. 

Roush was just a shot back, finishing with a nine-hole round of 39. 

Collin Jarvis fired a 45 for Federal Hocking, with Andrew Airhart following with a 57 to round out the team score. 

Wes Carpenter also shot a 60 for Federal Hocking, with Zane Buckley finishing with a score of 72. 

Zack King led Meigs with a score of 45, followed by Gunnar Peavley's 47. Coen Hall, Landon McGee and Payton Brown all posted scores of 51 for Meigs, followed by Bailey Jones' 57. 

