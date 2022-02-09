TUPPERS PLAINS — The Federal Hocking Lancers earned another win, and now a first-place showdown is set.
The Lancers won for the 12th game in a row, winning at Eastern High School 64-30 on Tuesday.
Federal Hocking improves to 16-3 overall and 10-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
The Lancers had 10 players score at least one point in the victory, led by Andre Crockwell.
Crockwell scored 17 points, making five of eight from the free throw line and six 2-point field goals.
Andrew Airhart added 14 points for Federal Hocking, making four 3-pointers and a 2-point field goal.
Tariq Cottrill added nine points, while Lane Smith scored eight points.
Caden Chapman, Iden Miller and Tyler Rogers each scored four points for Federal Hocking, while Ethan McCune scored two points. Billy Ward and Scotty Balch each scored one point.
Federal Hocking led 12-6 after one quarter, and 33-17 at halftime. The lead grew to 52-23 after the third quarter.
Eastern (1-18, 1-9 TVC-Hocking) was led by Connor Nolan's nine points.
Federal Hocking hosts Trimble on Friday, the first meeting between the two county rivals. Both teams are 10-0 in the TVC-Hocking, and the winner will clinch at least a share of the league title.
Federal Hocking will travel to Trimble on Tuesday in a makeup game.
