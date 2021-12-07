STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers graduated all five starters from last season's district tournament game, and every rotational player from their 2020 league title team.
The cupboard certainly isn't bare, as a new group of Lancers are ready to take center stage.
Federal Hocking stormed to a 78-51 win over the Alexander Spartans on Tuesday at McInturf Gymnasium.
Sophomore guard Tariq Cottrill scored 30 points, as the Lancers announced to the rest of the area that they are still very much a threat under fourth-year head coach Jonathan Thompson.
"We've got potential to win some ball games," Thompson said. "We're in a growing pain stage of where practices and games can be a roller coaster ride. We put a lot together tonight, but hopefully we can sustain that."
Federal Hocking (2-1) used a 20-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from Alexander (2-2).
The Spartans led 22-21 before that run, and were never able to recover.
"Kudos to Federal Hocking," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. "Sometimes somebody's just better than you on a given night. They're just better than us. Their ball skills are better. They share the ball better. They shoot better. They defend better. We tried. We worked hard."
Foul trouble hurt Alexander on Tuesday. Standout guard Kyler D'Augustino picked up his third foul with 5:10 left in the second quarter and sat the rest of the half.
Senior post Braydin McKee also got his third foul with 4:32 left in the first half.
Alexander trailed 26-22 when D'Augustino left the game, and went scoreless until Dylan Allison hit a half-court shot at the buzzer.
Federal Hocking had built a 41-22 lead before that half-court shot, forcing Alexander into 15 first-half turnovers.
"Kyler picked up his third foul, that was instrumental," Skinner said. "I'm not sure that it would have made a difference between us winning and losing, but it was a big deal. We just have to continue to work and grow."
D'Augustino was facing defensive pressure all over the court when he was in the game. Either Caden Chapman or Lane Smith was face guarding him when he didn't have the ball. D'Augustino was usually double teamed on inbounds plays, and would have multiple defenders coming to help against him when he drove to the basket.
D'Augustino had six points and four assists at halftime in the limited minutes.
"I told the boys all week long, you've got to limit his touches," Thompson said. "He's one of the better players if not the best player in the area as far as the offensive end. He can light it up in any given second. We had to make sure that he constantly had pressure on him."
D'Augustino came alive in the second half, finishing the game with 27 points on 10 of 21 shooting to go with five rebounds and four assists.
"He still ended up with 20-something points, he's a ball player," Thompson said.
The Lancers built on the lead in the second half despite D'Augustino's efforts, thanks in large part to Cottrill.
He scored the first 10 points of the third quarter for the Lancers, as his drive to the basket allowed Federal Hocking to lead 51-30.
Cottrill hit 11 of 17 shots from the field, including connecting on his first five 3-point attempts. He added six steals and four rebounds.
"It was tough for us to go out and guard him," Skinner said. "Once we extended, that just kind of played into his hands, because he's really crafty with the ball and I thought we just was terrific."
Cottrill scored 13 points in the third quarter alone, his corner 3-pointer lifting Federal Hocking to a 59-34 lead with 3:45 left in the frame.
Cottrill was a big part of Federal Hocking's 15-5 team from a year ago during his freshman campaign. Thompson said Cottrill is ready to carry a larger load this year as the Lancers regular point guard.
"He's become our floor general," Thompson said. "We've put him at the point position, kind of give him the reins on calling out offenses from time to time. I love it when he gets hot like that because he can shoot it with the best of them."
Federal Hocking also received 12 points from Smith — including a two-hand dunk in transition in the first half — to go with six rebounds and two assists. Chapman also had 10 points.
That duo also shouldered the bulk of the defensive responsibilities against D'Augustino.
"Those two are definitely my defenders," Thompson said. "I look at Lane and Chappy almost every day at practice and and say, if we have have somebody to shut down, you two have the assignment."
Tyler Rogers also gave Federal Hocking 11 points and nine rebounds in the post. Gage McVey added six points, four rebounds and two assists, while Andrew Airhart had five points, four assists and three steals.
Jagger Cain had 14 points for the Spartans, all coming in the first half. He made four 3-pointers off of feeds from D'Augustino, as Alexander was able to find open shots early in the game against the Lancers' defensive strategy.
Alexander opens Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play at Wellston on Friday. After opening the season with two straight wins, the Spartans will aim to stop a two-game losing streak when they take on the Rockets.
"We just have to continue to do the things that we're trying to do and get better at them," Skinner said. "We can't reinvent the wheel. We're a little behind the eight-ball with experience. Our schedule was friendly the first couple games. We may have got to feeling a little too good about ourselves. We should be brought back down to reality where we are and how perfectly we have to play against a good opponent."
The Lancers also open TVC-Hocking play with a trip to Southern on Friday. It will be an important early-season matchup on the road against the Tornadoes.
"If we can sustain that (Tuesday's performance), we can play with most teams that we come up against," Thompson said. "But we still have a lot of growing to do and a lot of inexperience on the varsity floor. We've got basketball players, but when it comes to the varsity level, we have a lot of inexperience."
Federal Hocking 78, Alexander 51
Alexander;19;6;17;9;—;51
Federal Hocking;18;23;20;17;—;78
ALEXANDER 51 (2-2)
Jagger Cain 5 0-2 14, Braydin McKee 2 0-0 4, Kyler D'Augustino 10 4-6 27, Alex Norris 1 1-3 3, Zach Barnhouse 0 0-2 0, Dylan Allison 1 0-0 3, Levi Thompson 0 0-0 0, Shay Beal 0 0-0 0, Jace Ervin 0 0-0 0, Stanley Viny 0 0-0 0, Gage Vincent 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 5-13 51; 3-point field goals: 8 (Cain 4, D'Augustino 3, Allison 1)
FEDERAL HOCKING 78 (2-1)
Lane Smith 4 3-4 12, Tariq Cottrill 11 3-4 30, Caden Chapman 3 4-4 10, Andrew Airhart 2 0-1 5, Tyler Rogers 4 2-2 11, Gage McVey 2 1-3 6, Iden Miller 0 2-2 2, Ethan McCune 1 0-0 2, Scotty Balch 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 27 15-20 78; 3-point field goals: 9 (Cottrill 5, Smith, Airhart, Rogers, McVey 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Alexander 19-42 (.452), 3-point field goals 8-17 (.471); Federal Hocking 27-60 (.450), 3-point field goals 9-26 (.346); Free throws — Alexander 5-13 (.385), Federal Hocking 15-20 (.750); Rebounds — Alexander 31 (Barnhouse 8), Federal Hocking 33 (Rogers 9); Assists — Alexander 10 (D'Augustino 4), Federal Hocking 11 (Airhart 4); Blocks — Alexander 2 (D'Augustino, Thompson 1 apiece), Federal Hocking 2 (Rogers, Balch 1 apiece); Turnovers — Alexander 22, Federal Hocking 8; Steals — Alexander 5 (Cain 2), Federal Hocking 13 (Cottrill 6); Team fouls — Alexander 22, Federal Hocking 15.
