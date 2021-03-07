STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers finished their season with one final victory.
The Lancers rolled to an 82-62 victory over the South Gallia Rebels on Friday inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division makeup game was the final contest of the year for both teams.
Federal Hocking closed the season at 16-5 and 10-2 in the TVC-Hocking.
South Gallia finished the season 11-11 and 4-8 in the TVC-Hocking.
The Lancers received scoring from 11 players. Tyler Rogers led them in scoring with 13 points, making five 2-pointers and a 3-pointer.
Nathaniel Massie tallied 12 points for Federal Hocking. Elijah Lucas and Wes Carpenter each scored 11 points in the win. Hunter Smith and Collin Jarvis each scored nine points, while Lane Smith had five points. Tariq Cottrill scored four points, while Mitchell Roush and Andrew Airhart each scored three points. Caden Chapman chipped in two points.
Federal Hocking led 32-23 after one quarter, 45-36 at halftime and 65-50 going to the fourth.
Jaxxin Mabe led the Rebels with 26 points, making seven 2-point field goals and four 3-pointers. Braydon Hammond and Layne Ours each scored 10 points while Tristan Saber scored eight points. Ean Combs added six points and Andrew Small two points.
