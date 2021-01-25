STEWART — Nathaniel Massie remained red hot, and the Federal Hocking Lancers picked up a second win this season against the Belpre Golden Eagles.
The Lancers defeated the Golden Eagles 58-44 on Sunday afternoon inside McInturf Gymnasium.
The contest was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed when Federal Hocking High School was without power.
McInturf had power on Saturday and Sunday, despite the fact that Massie shot the lights out each night.
Massie scored 29 points — making seven 3-pointers — in a 77-70 win over Athens on Saturday evening.
He came back on Sunday and scored 20 more points against Belpre, making six 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer. He also connected on five of the six free throws he attempted.
Massie helped close the win out for the Lancers, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Federal Hocking improves to 7-2 overall, and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Huner Smith also hit double figures on Sunday with 12 points, hitting on a pair of 3-pointers. Lane Smith followed with 10 points, eight coming in the first half. He made five 2-point field goals in the win.
Elijah Lucas scored six points for Federal Hocking, while Mitchell Roush made a second-quarter 3-pointer for three points. Andrew Airhart added two points.
Federal Hocking led 15-9 after one quarter, and extended the advantage to 36-26 by halftime. The lead remained 10 points, 44-34, going to the fourth. The Lancers won the final quarter, 14-10.
Belpre (8-8, 3-4 TVC-Hocking) was led by Evan Wells and Ashton Yeater. Wells totaled 13 points, scoring nine in the first half. Yeater followed with 12 points, coming on six 2-point field goals.
Federal Hocking also won at Belpre, 77-70, on Dec. 30.
The Lancers are scheduled to host Southern on Wednesday, and travel to South Gallia on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.