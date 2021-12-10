RACINE — Federal Hocking received scoring from eight different players, leading to a 60-37 win at Southern High School on Friday.
Federal Hocking improves to 3-1 overall, and now 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Lane Smith, Tariq Cottrill and Caden Chapman all hit double figures in the win.
Smith led the way with 17 points, making eight 2-point field goals and one of his two free throw tries. He had 11 points in the second quarter.
Cottrill added 13 points, making five 2-point field goals and a 3-pointer.
Chapman contributed 10 points toward the win, making five 2-point field goals.
Federal Hocking led 14-11 after quarter but pushed that advantage go 36-17 by halftime and 50-23 going to the fourth.
Andrew Airhart and Tyler Rogers each scored six points for Federal Hocking, while Ethan McCune tallied four points. Iden Miller and Gage McVey each scored two points.
Southern was led by Lincoln Rose's 11 points. He made five 2-point field goals and one of two free throws. Cade Anderson had eight points, making two 3-pointers, while Aiden Hill scored seven points. Cruz Brinager had three points while Kodi Rife and Andrew Riffle each had two points.
The Lancers return home on Saturday, hosting Marietta at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.