ALBANY — The game had ended and members of the Alexander Spartans girls' soccer team were starting to disperse into the crowd, but sophomore Amora Albano was still sitting down in the grass in front of the Tad Albano Cup.
"It's awesome," Alexander coach Tom Fauber said. "I'm excited for her to get a chance to have it in our possession."
The Spartans scored the go-ahead goal with 12:48 on the second-half clock, leading to a 2-1 victory over the Athens Bulldogs during Thursday's rivalry game in Albany.
The victory allowed the Spartans to claim the Tad Albano Cup for the first time. The teams began playing for the traveling trophy last season, which is named after the late Tad Albano. The long-time soccer official and coach passed away in the summer of 2018.
His daughter, Amora, had a hand in the Spartans winning the Cup for the first time, scoring one goal and possibly having a hand in a second tally.
The win not only allowed Alexander to win the Cup away from Athens, but it also avenged a 3-1 loss to the Bulldogs in the season's first meeting.
The Spartans actually haven't lost since that initial meeting with Athens, going 2-0-4 in their last six games.
Thursday's win broke a string of four consecutive ties.
"We're coming out with about 14 girls," Fauber said. "From the beginning of the season, I love the progression that I'm seeing. The last six games we've had tie, win, tie, tie, tie, tie. We're not tying slobs. You're playing Warren, you're playing Unioto, you go down the list. We're getting results, but we're not getting that 'W'."
The Spartans (4-5-4) finally got the winning result on Thursday, thanks to a second half that saw them control the action.
Alexander finished with nine shots on goal, compared to just two for the Bulldogs. Goal keeper Emma Pennington only had to make one save.
In the other net, Athens goal keeper Nikki Bean made save after save to keep the Bulldogs in the game.
"Their defense, they're stingy," Fauber said of Athens. "They don't give up a lot of goals and their keeper doesn't give up a lot of goals. To get two goals, we're pretty happy about that."
Bean finished with six saves, but it was a tough break for the Bulldogs that led to the Spartans' go-ahead goal.
The two county rivals were locked in a 1-1 tie for the entire second half until Taylor Meadows created action around the net that finally allowed Alexander to cash in.
Meadows, from the right side of the net, sent a ball toward the goal.
A crowd of players, including Albano, were around the ball as it sailed toward the goal.
The ball ricochetted off a player, and toward the goal. Bean stuck out an arm toward the ball after it changed directions, but to no avail.
With 12:48 left, the ball found the net and Alexander led 2-1.
Fauber admitted afterward that he wasn't sure who got credit for the goal, or if an Athens player inadvertently deflected it into the net.
"It was a little ricochet ball, but you force tempo, I thought we forced it," Fauber said. "I thought second half we were really forcing some issues down the field. We were getting looks."
The Bulldogs' defense had turned away numerous Spartan chances in the second half. Bean stopped shots from Meadows and Marlee Grinstead, and Albano had a shot go off the post right before the eventual winning goal.
"Playing soccer, watching soccer and coaching soccer for 40-plus years, that's how soccer goes," Athens coach JT Schroer said. "The ball has to bounce your way sometimes. Tonight, it bounced Alexander's way. It didn't bounce our way and they took advantage of it. They hustle and they create a lot of things and they create opportunities. Their hustle created that opportunity to even be an option. That's what you're going to get every time you play an Alexander team."
Now playing with a lead, the Spartans were able to continue to limit Athens' offensive options. As the clock wound down, Alexander was able to celebrate the win over the Bulldogs, as they posed for pictures with the Albano Cup.
Fittingly, it was Albano who struck first. She received a throw-in from Grinstead and lofted a shot toward the goal. She was able to knock it high enough to clear a leaping Bean, giving Alexander a 1-0 lead just 5 minutes and 7 seconds into the game.
"The way she hit it, that was a pretty shot," Fauber said. "She tucked it in."
The lead didn't last the entire first half though, as Athens found the tying goal 4:49 before halftime.
Senior Claire Benyei scored on a penalty kick, as she was able to beat Pennington to allow Athens to gain the 1-1 tie.
"We're very confident in her," Schroer said. "I have three or four really good PK kickers and she wants it. She's solid at it. She's very confident in it and I'm very confident with her. She put it right where she needed to put it."
The Bulldogs (5-6-2) weren't able to get ahead of the Spartans on Thursday, but they have three games remaining before turning their focus on the postseason tournament. After hosting North Adams on Saturday, they travel to Zanesville on Tuesday and to Lancaster on Oct. 12.
"We've been gearing up and making changes and getting ready for the tournament," Schroer said. "That's what we're going to focus on now. Take the last three games to tinker with some things and work on some things and we'll be ready to go once we find out where we're seeded."
The Spartans have played in the Division III district finals the previous four seasons, and advanced to the regional finals a year ago.
Alexander features a vastly different roster than last season, but its results of late against tough competition show that it will once again be a difficult out in the tournament.
"I think getting us ready for tournament, the level of competition we've been playing, we're not playing cupcakes," Fauber said. "And we're playing the same schedule that these bigger schools are. Our record's not glorious, but we're starting to get results against it with an inexperienced team.
"In truth, we lost about six players off that team from last year. We're hoping with all the girls we lost, we're hoping to be able to go in and still make an impact."
