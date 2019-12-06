ALBANY — Sometimes, the best coaching decisions are made on a whim.
Alexander head coach Jeff Grinstead had a stroke of genius hours before his Spartans were set to host the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes on Thursday.
Alexander had a game plan for N-Y standout sophomore point guard Mackenzie Hurd. All week in practice, the plan was for sophomore Marlee Grinstead to get the assignment on Hurd, with some zone defense being sprinkled into the mix.
"We just felt like the height, the matchup was good," Grinstead said.
So the Spartans gathered for their game day ritual of watching film, followed by a pregame meal.
It was during the film session that an idea came to Grinstead. How about using the speedy Taylor Meadows to cover Hurd?
"I said something to (junior) Jadyn (Mace), because Jadyn is my fifth coach," Grinstead said. "I said, 'What do you think about Taylor just face guarding Mackenzie and not letting her get the ball?' She thought that would work."
Grinstead approached Meadows about the decision around 4 o'clock.
"I said, you're going to guard Mackenzie," Jeff Grinstead said. "Don't let her catch the ball and you're going to be up in her face the whole game. The whole game. I'm not taking you out. If you have four fouls, you're staying in the game.
"She said 'I got it coach. What's her tendencies?'"
The last-minute audible worked to perfection. Meadows played lock-down defense on Hurd, and hit key baskets in the Spartans' dramatic 48-45 victory in the Alley.
Alexander's second win in a row improved it to 2-2 overall, and 1-0 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Meadows is Alexander's only senior on the roster, but she's essentially a first-time varsity player. She was primarily a JV player a season ago, getting spot time on the varsity.
On Thursday, Meadows was the player of the game, holding Hurd to three points without a made field goal while scoring 12 points on her own.
"She did a tremendous job," Jeff Grinstead said. "She stepped up. The offensive part of it was, I don't even know what to say about it. Thank God, because she was hitting those 3s like she's been doing it her whole life and this is her first year playing varsity ball."
Meadows made 4 of 6 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from long distance. All of her points came in the second half, helping Alexander erase a six-point halftime deficit.
"I told her not to even worry about the offensive end," Jeff Grinstead said. "I'm glad she did, because she did a great job tonight. Best game I've ever seen her play."
The second half featured big runs both ways, as each team fought desperately to win its league opener.
Nelsonville-York (2-1, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) was in control and led 31-22 after Ashleigh Cantrell scored after gathering an offensive rebound with 4:33 left in the third quarter.
The Spartans would score nine unanswered — with Meadows hitting a 3-pointer during the run — to eventually tie the game at 31-31 after Kara Meeks scored in the post to open the fourth quarter.
The run extended out to 16-2 to allow Alexander to lead 38-33 after Marlee Grinstead scored inside with 5:33 remaining.
The Buckeyes answered with their own big run — a 12-2 surge — to eventually lead 45-40.
Hurd found Joscelyn Heller on a runout to tie the game at 40-40, and Heller's three-point play on a drive to the basket put the Buckeyes ahead 43-40.
Nelsonville-York then enjoyed a 45-40 lead after Grace Sinnott's fast-break basket with 2:18 left.
The Spartans had the final run, stealing the win away from the Buckeyes.
It started on Meadows' basket to cut N-Y's lead to 45-42.
Mace — Alexander's coach on the floor — came up with a steal to gain possession back with 1:39 left.
Mace then hit the shot of the game.
Marlee Grinstead missed a corner 3, but Meeks chased down an offensive rebound and kicked the ball out to Mace.
The junior collected the ball at the top of the key and drained a 3, tying the game at 45-45 with 1:12 left.
"Unfortunately, we didn't stay on Marlee," Nelsonville-York coach Bobby Cassady said. "She got a good look. We should have been on her hip out there on the corner. She missed it. Three's are sometimes hard to rebound because of long rebounds. Came out to a long rebound. Meeks did a good job finding Mace wide open for a 3. Mace did a good job making the shot."
The Buckeyes came down on the other end in an attempt to retake the lead, but Marlee Grinstead came up with the defensive play.
She collected a steal, and drove the other way to make a contested layup. The Spartans now led 47-45 with 43 seconds remaining.
"Marlee did a good job getting in the passing lane, knocked it loose, went down and scored," Jeff Grinstead said. "That was a great play that she made and made it possible because the other girls are up on their man too."
The Spartans' defense continued to win the day, as Meadows was able to force a turnover on N-Y's next possession. Meadows would split a pair of free throws for a 48-45 lead with 15.5 seconds left.
Nelsonville-York would eventually call a timeout with 5.5 seconds remaining, but Meadows knocked a ball out of bounds as the Buckeyes tried to get the ball to Hurd.
Now, only 3.9 seconds were left as Cassady called his final timeout.
Jeff Grinstead knew the plan was to guard the 3-point line, leaving the lane wide open.
"There was no reason to guard the paint," he said. "We just put all five in a 3-point zone, basically. We weren't given them an open 3-pointer."
Nelsonville-York had Heller inbound the basketball. She lobbed a pass to Cantrell, who was above the 3-point line on the left wing.
Erin Scurlock and Meeks hounded Cantrell, as she tried to get the ball back to Hurd for a potential 3-pointer.
The Spartans didn't let the pass get through, as Grinstead stole the pass and dribbled out the final seconds.
"We were going to give them that layup because basically the game was over if they shoot a layup," Jeff Grinstead said. "We've never done that before so I was a little nervous, but the girls did a good job. They didn't even get a shot off."
Sinnott led the Buckeyes with 13 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists. Haley Hurd had 12 points, with eight coming in the first half. Heller had eight points and two blocks, while Mackenzie Hurd had four assists and eight rebounds.
It was a tough loss for Nelsonville-York, which was trying to remain unbeaten in the early portion of the season.
The Buckeyes were still able to shake off the Spartans' 16-2 run and nearly gain the road victory.
"They've already shown me plenty," Cassady said of his team. "I think we're going to surprise some people. We'll get better. We'll learn from this."
Marlee Grinstead led Alexander with 12 points, six assists and four steals. Meeks had 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Mace had nine points and four steals.
It was the Spartans' fourth win in a row in the series with their county rivals, and also allowed them to avoid what would have been a 1-3 start.
"Any win in the league is a big win," Jeff Grinstead said. "I think Nelsonville's going to be there right in the end. I think they have a team that's going to win a lot of games this year. They're going to be right there in the end. Getting that win against them tonight was very important to us."
Alexander 48, Nelsonville-York 45
Nelsonville-York13;12;6;14;—;45
Alexander;10;9;10;19;—;48
NELSONVILLE-YORK 45 (2-1, 0-1 TVC-Ohio)
Ashleigh Cantrell 2 0-0 5, Joscelyn Heller 3 1-1 8, Grace Sinnott 6 1-2 15, Mackenzie Hurd 0 3-4 3, Haley Hurd 6 0-0 12, Alivia Speelman 2 0-0 2, Cayleigh Dupler 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 5-7 45; 3-point field goals: 2 (Cantrell, Heller 1 apiece)
ALEXANDER 48 (2-2, 1-0 TVC-Ohio)
Jadyn Mace 4 0-0 9, Taylor Meadows 4 1-2 12, Erin Scurlock 2 0-0 4, Kara Meeks 5 0-1 11, Marlee Grinstead 5 1-3 12, Hope Richardson 0 0-0 0, Emma Brooks 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 20 2-6 48; 3-point field goals: 6 (Meadows 3, Mace, Meeks, Grinstead 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 19-44 (.432), 3-point field goals 2-6 (.333); Alexander 20-43 (.465), 3-point field goals 6-15 (.400); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 5-7 (.714), Alexander 2-6 (.333); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 31 (Sinnott, Mackenzie Hurd 8 apice), Alexander 23 (Meeks 9); Assists — Nelsonville-York 10 (Mackenzie Hurd 4), Alexander 12 (Grinstead 6); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 3 (Heller 2), Alexander 2 (Grinstead 2); Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 17, Alexander 12; Steals — Nelsonville-York 7 (Sinnott, Haley Hurd 3 apiece), Alexander 12 (Mace, Grinstead 4 apiece); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 13, Alexander 10
