STEWART — The Federal Hocking Lancers have faced numerous obstacles all season, from preseason injuries to in-season quarantines.
Through it all, the Lancers still found themselves a quarter away from a district tournament victory.
Ultimately, it took a monumental second-half run to deny the Lancers a spot in a district championship game.
No. 11 Fairfield ran off 20 consecutive points during one stretch, leading to a 62-49 victory over No. 3 Federal Hocking in a Division IV district semifinal inside McInturf Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The Lancers were in search for the program's first district tournament win in 51 years, and were leading 38-32 in the third quarter before the Lions closed on a 30-11 run over the final 10 minutes and 8 seconds.
"We just couldn't pass the flood that was coming," Federal Hocking coach Jonathan Thompson said. "Unfortunately, here's our result."
The change of events was sudden and stunning, a cruel twist of fate for the Lancers, who appeared to be on the verge of a breakout victory.
The Lancers went on a 16-5 run of their own to go ahead 38-32 after Elijah Lucas scored inside with 2:17 left in the third.
Federal Hocking had once trailed by five points in the second quarter, but were finding success against the Lions (10-11) in the third quarter.
The Fairfield surge started in the final two minutes of the third quarter, as Jon Bentley and Koben Zink scored consecutive baskets in the closing minute to force a 38-38 tie going to the fourth quarter.
Federal Hocking (15-5) was unable to halt the run in the fourth quarter. Conner Priest scored on a putback to give Fairfield a lead it wouldn't lose, 40-38.
The biggest shots of the night belonged to Zink. The junior made a pair of right-corner 3-pointers that felt like back-breakers for the Lancers.
The first shot, on a feed from Brayden Zimmerman, gave the Lions a 43-38 advantage.
The second corner 3 rattled out, then in. Suddenly, the Lancers were staring at a 48-38 deficit with just 5:15 remaining after seeing Fairfield score 16 straight points, the Lions' crowd getting louder with each basket.
"We stopped doing our rotations like we were on the defensive end," Thompson said. "Their outside shots started falling. They hit two in the corner."
Zink finished with 14 points and seven rebounds, as he scored all 14 of his points during Fairfield's deciding run.
"He's not one of our top scorers, but he's one of our best shooters," Fairfield coach Josh Howland said. "He's young, he's only a junior, but anybody that's sitting in this gym tonight could hear me hollering at him. I literally took him out because he wasn't shooting the ball. Not too many times you have to tell players that."
The Lancers weren't able to counter the run, as they were held without a point for 6 minutes and 18 seconds.
"They're a heck of a defensive team," Thompson said. "We knew that coming in. Watching a lot of film on them, knew they were probably one of the better defensive teams we played. They play good, sound defense. They contain you. They don't let you drive."
Howland said the defensive pressure was the key to the run. Not only were the Lancers taking contested shots, the defense was leading to offense on the other end for Fairfield.
"I thought our boys did an excellent job of contesting every shot that they took, making them take unbalanced shots even," Howland said. "I think it frustrated them on that end and it allowed us to score layups on the offensive end."
The 20-0 run was complete when Zink scored on a putback for a 52-38 advantage with 4:33 left.
Federal Hocking never got closer than 12 points the rest of the way, and trailed 62-45 after Reese Teeters' outlet pass led to another layup for Zink.
"I tell you what, that's a good club," Howland said of the Lancers. "We watched them play a lot of games. To put it in perspective, they scored 56 in the first half last game (against Green). We score 56 in an entire game most times."
Teeters led Fairfield with 21 points, including 17 in the first half. He added seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"He finishes well around the rim," Thompson said. "His dribble penetration killed us in the beginning. He'd attack, ball fake. We'd go in the air and he would finish right over top of us."
Fairfield advances to the district championship game against Trimble on Saturday.
The Lancers still have a final league makeup game against South Gallia to play. It will at least give Federal Hocking's senior class a chance to play a final game at McInturf Gymnasium.
Federal Hocking had five seniors in the starting lineup on Wednesday. Hunter Smith led the way with 13 points and six rebounds. Lucas added nine points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Wes Carpenter had eight points and two assists, while Nathaniel Massie had six points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks. Collin Jarvis had five points.
The seniors played a large role in turning around the Lancers' program. They only won two games during their freshmen season, but have gone a combined 34-10 the last two seasons with a game still to play.
"They are part of a building block of this program," Thompson said. "We've been, as everybody knows, down in the dumps in previous years. They step in, along with the seniors from last year, and bought in to the system."
There were many challenges for nearly every team during the past season due to COVID-19. The Lancers were particularly hit hard, having to pause the season on three different occasions.
"This year is one that I hope never comes back as far as the scenarios and things that every team in the state and country has had to deal with," Thompson said. "It made it hard to develop anything that you wanted to try and do with any of the kids. You've got several kids here that's missed 30 and 40 days of practice this year."
Through the stoppages, the Lancers still managed to win 15 games, currently holding a perfect Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division record against every team except Trimble.
Federal Hocking's only other losses came on the road to bigger schools in Morgan and Marietta.
The Lancers played the hand they were dealt, and were still 10 minutes away a potential third meeting with Trimble before Fairfield found its groove.
"We were fortunate to get what we got," Thompson said. "The kids stepped up when we needed to. Had to recondition every couple weeks. I'm pleased with where we got. We felt like we could get farther, but hats off to Fairfield. They got us."
Fairfield 62, Federal Hocking 49
Fairfield;13;14;11;24;—;62
Federal Hocking;12;14;12;11;—;49
FAIRFIELD 62 (10-11)
Brayden Zimmerman 1 0-0 3, Koben Zink 6 0-0 14, Jon Bentley 6 0-0 13, Reese Tetters 9 2-5 21, Conner Priest 3 0-0 7, Tucker Watson 1 0-0 2, Caleb Payne 0 2-2 2, T.J. Mootz 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Collins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 26 4-8 62; 3-point field goals: 6 (Zink 2, Zimmerman, Bentley, Priest 1 apiece)
FEDERAL HOCKING 49 (15-5)
Hunter Smith 6 1-2 13, Wes Carpenter 3 0-0 8, Collin Jarvis 2 1-2 5, Nathaniel Massie 2 2-2 6, Elijah Lucas 2 5-6 9, Lane Smith 2 0-0 4, Tyler Rogers 0 0-0 0, Andrew Airhart 2 0-0 4, Tariq Cottrill 0 0-0 0, Mitchell Roush 0 0-0 0, Caden Chapman 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 9-12 49; 3-point field goals: 2 (Carpenter 2)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Fairfield 26-54 (.481), 3-point field goals 6-20 (.300); Federal Hocking 19-47 (.404), 3-point field goals 2-13 (.154); Free throws — Fairfield 4-8 (.500), Federal Hocking 9-12 (.750); Rebounds — Fairfield 34 (Bentley 9), Federal Hocking 29 (Hunter Smith, Massie, Lucas 6 apiece); Assists — Fairfield 13 (Zimmerman 4), Federal Hocking 8 (Carpenter, Massie 2 apiece); Blocks — Fairfield 0, Federal Hocking 7 (Massie 3); Turnovers — Fairfield 13, Federal Hocking 14; Steals — Fairfield 10 (Zimmerman, Zink, Bentley, Teeters, Priest 2 apiece), Federal Hocking 7 (Carpenter, Massie, Lucas 2 apiece); Team fouls — Fairfield 10, Federal Hocking 11.
