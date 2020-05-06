Ohio American Legion baseball was the latest cancelation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement came on Monday, ending any hopes of a legion baseball season this summer.
Athens Post 21 regularly plays at Athens High School's Rannow Field. With school facilities currently shut down, that was just one of the many obstacles facing a potential summer season.
A statement on ohiolegion.com read in part that "The decision to cancel was extremely difficult but deemed necessary, first and foremost in the interest of health and safety, and in the face of uncertainty. As Americanism Commission Richard Anderson noted, “These times are unparalleled. And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program. The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”'
The regional tournaments that are held across the country had already been canceled, as was the American Legion World Series. That was to be held in Shelby, N.C. in August.
The state American Legion baseball tournament was to be played at Lancaster's Beavers Field from July 29 through August 1.
The cancelation of the legion baseball season means there will be no summer baseball in Athens County. The Southern Ohio Copperheads announced late in April that the organization has decided to cancel its 2020 season.
The Copperheads compete in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, and use Ohio University's Bob Wren Stadium for their games. Similar to the situation Post 21 found itself in, Ohio University's facilities are currently shut down because of the pandemic.
The Copperheads — champions of the GLSCL in 2018 — won't be apart of the season but the league is still hopeful for games.
The GLSCL announced on Monday that it was only postponing its season until July 1.
"Due to circumstances outside of their control, three of our teams are unable to operate this summer," the league posted on its website. "They all will be returning in 2021. Those teams are the Cincinnati Steam, the Saint Clair Green Giants and the Southern Ohio Copperheads. The remaining nine teams intend to operate this summer."
The league went on to state that a Board of Directors meeting will be held on June 1 to decide if the season can begin on July 1.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association spring's season has already been canceled because of the coronavirus. The Mid-American Conference canceled Ohio University's baseball and softball seasons back in March.
The earliest any athletic events could occur in Athens County would be in August, assuming the OHSAA is able to conduct regular athletic events at that point.
