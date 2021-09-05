BALTIMORE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were once again forced to shuffle their lineup on Friday.
The Buckeyes were shorthanded due to injuries and COVID protocols, but battled to a a 14-6 loss at Liberty Union.
Nelsonville-York was down eight starters overall, falling to 0-3 on the season.
Liberty Union improves to 2-1.
The Buckeyes led 6-0 after Drew Carter's quarterback sneak for a touchdown.
N-Y would threaten throughout the night, but were unable to cross the goal line again.
Carter had 46 yards on 12 carries, also completing 11 of 30 passes for 173 yards and three interceptions.
Gavin Richards caught two passes for 59 yards, while Leighton Loge had five receptions for 44 yards. Keagan Swope caught one pass for 42 yards.
Brayden Shryer led Liberty Union with 100 yards on 14 carries, scoring both touchdowns. Jack Brown added 52 yards on 12 rushes, also completing 6 of 17 passes for 63 yards and an interception.
The Buckeyes open Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play on Friday, hosting River Valley at 7 p.m .
