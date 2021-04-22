NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York softball team had nine hits, including three doubles, but weren't able to keep up against visiting Liberty Union.
Liberty Union won a 12-6 decision at N-Y's Blackburn Field on Thursday.
The Buckeyes (3-10) fell behind 6-0 before scoring a run in the bottom of the third and four more in the fourth to slice the deficit to 6-5.
Liberty Union ultimately pulled away thanks to three runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Ryleigh Giffin, Brooklyn Richards and Abby Riffle all hit doubles for Nelsonville-York. Giffin was 2 for 4 with a run scored. Riffle was 2 for 4.
Caitlin Hall was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Kylie Christa had a hit and RBI. Sydne Rawlings had a hit and RBI, while Richards added two runs. Brooklyn Gerity drew a walk and scored a run, while Kayla Lehman scored a run.
Christa started and pitched the first four innings. She struck out one and walked two, giving up seven hits and three earned runs.
Giffin pitched the final three innings, striking out one and walking three. She gave up three earned runs on six hits.
The Buckeyes are scheduled to host Federal Hocking on Saturday at 10 a.m.
