When it comes to ligament damage, it can be a confusing jumble of alphabet soup — ACL, MCL, PCL and LCL. Many of us have heard of these injuries, but don’t know much about them. These injuries range from sprains to full tears impacting four ligaments of the knee: anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), medial collateral ligament (MCL), lateral collateral ligament (LCL).
This year in the NFL, dozens of players on both sides of the ball already have been sidelined, placed on the injured reserve list or had their season cut short with a season-ending knee injury. As of Oct. 9 and just a little over a month into the season, NFL teams have reported 100 players with knee injuries. While some teams are vague in their reporting, others are forthcoming when it is a longer-term or season-ending injury. Of the teams reporting specifics, 28 players suffered ACL injuries, eight fell victim to MCL injuries, and one LCL injury was reported. An additional four reports for tendon and meniscus tears in the knee were noted.
To put this into perspective, an NFL roster is comprised of 53 players, which means current players with knee injuries could comprise nearly two full teams. These athletes are the very best at preventative exercises and keeping themselves healthy, yet ligament and cartilage injuries still occur.
Cruciate ligaments (ACL and PCL)
Ligaments are a flexible, rubber band-like tissue that connects bone to bone. The anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, is one of four ligaments in the knee working to keep it stable yet flexible. It connects the femur, which is the upper leg bone in the thigh, to the tibia (shin bone) below the knee. Surprising to some, the majority of ACL injuries occur without physical contact to the knee. We see these noncontact injuries as more concerning for ligament injuries when athletes collapse on the ground or field. ACL injuries typically happen by overstretching the ligament, which can occur through running, jumping or landing, as well as planting a foot in the ground and pushing or pivoting. As the ACL is stretched too far its role as a stabilizer can break down in the form of a sprain or a tear. Knowing where those limits are is a challenge for any athletes and is impossible to predict. In fact, many athletes who suffer an ACL injury will be frustrated knowing they have performed that maneuver hundreds of times without any injury before.
The posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) is susceptible to the same overstretched sprain or tear, but as a thick band of collagen that sits behind the ACL, it is less likely to be injured in comparison to the ACL that is positioned in front of it. It is injured when there is a blow to knee head-on while being bent. Many athletes can still play at high levels with PCL sprains, but there is always risk involved. Even if a player suffers a PCL injury, most will find that with the required physical therapy they can return to the game much faster than if they suffered an ACL injury, and the reasons for a PCL requiring surgery are far fewer less than its ACL counterpart.
Collateral ligaments (MCL and LCL)
Collateral ligaments differ from cruciate ligaments based on where they are positioned. The two collateral ligaments, medial (MCL) and lateral (LCL) — span along the sides of the knees whereas cruciate ligaments and within the knee joint. The MCL is positioned on the inside and the LCL on the outside. Unlike cruciate ligament injuries, collateral ligament injuries, and specifically MCL injuries, are more frequently associated with physical contact. This happens when the knee absorbs a blow from the outside with pressure going inward and stresses the MCL. This injury is common when we see the body weight of one athlete push in on another player lower body. We see this happen on tackles and when one lineman falls onto another. LCL injuries are less common than MCL injuries as the push or strain doesn’t come from the inside of the knee pushing outward as often. Many collegiate and professional teams will have their lineman wear braces to help prevent MCL or LCL injuries.
Treating ligament sprains and tears
Any significant knee pain requires medical attention to determine the type and severity of injury to the knee. If swelling in the knee and pain moving the knee is apparent, then X-rays or an MRI can aid in making the diagnosis.
Cruciate and collateral ligament injuries are diagnosed as Grade 1, 2 or 3 sprains. A Grade 1 sprain means the ligament has been stretched and damaged, but is still able to keep the knee in place. Grade 2 sprains signal that the ligament is loose, or has experienced a partial tear, and a Grade 3 sprain confirms that the ligament has been torn. Physical examination will show abnormal motion due to the ligament injury
MCL and LCL injuries, on their own, rarely require surgery unless other damage to the knee is present. This places most strains in the Grade 1 or 2 category where the RICE method — rest, ice, compress and keeping the knee elevated, coupled with a physical therapy. Knee braces may be recommended for future competition. PCL injuries often register as Grade 1 and 2 sprains as well and can typically heal on their own without surgery. Getting examined will help to make sure that the athlete is on the right path to return to normal quickly.
Which leaves us with the ACL, perhaps the most well-known form of ligament injury. Just like the other ligament sprains, ACLs are progressively evaluated on the three grade scale to determine severity. With Grade 1 and 2 sprains with other ligament injuries, the RICE method of rehabilitation is the starting point along with a physician’s customized recovery plan. Recovery time will vary depending on the severity of the sprain, but return to play could be a few to several weeks until full knee mobility and stability is restored without pain.
With a Grade 3 sprain — a torn ligament — surgical repair is necessary. Arthroscopic surgery to reconstruct a torn ACL requires grafting in a new ligament into the knee, either from existing tissue within the athlete’s leg or from a donor. Because regrowth of the new ligament takes time, athletes can expect six months or longer to recover from ACL surgery before returning to play. Every athlete is different in their return to competition, and comparing one to another can set unrealistic expectations.
Our goal is to always help athletes understand their pain, seek medical guidance with regard their injury, and follow the medical advice that will heal the injury and get them back in the game. Playing on a compromised or less-than-full-strength knee is bound to get worse, which can lead to more severe injuries, including the potential of missing an entire season by pushing their pain from a moderate sprain to a full tear. And that’s a devastating outcome that no athlete wants to endure if they don’t have to.
Dr. Ulloa, of OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College, is a native of Athens who graduated from Ohio University medical school. During a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic, he served as an assistant team physician for the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, went to spring training with the Indians and attended the National Football League Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He presently is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon for the Ohio University Athletic Department.
