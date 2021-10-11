ZANESVILLE — Lisa Liu was able to give Athens one final record in the last competition of the season.
Liu competed in the Division I district tournament, held Monday at the EagleSticks Golf Club.
Liu, a senior, capped off her career with a round of 83. That was good for a three-way tie for sixth in the field.
The top team and the top individual not on a qualifying team qualified for the Division I state tournament.
Liu's 83 set a program record for an 18-hole score. She shot a 39 on the front nine, which is also the first time in the program a Bulldog has broken 40 in a nine-hole stretch.
Liu concluded the day by shooting a 44 on the back nine.
Lisa and her sister, Helen Liu, each previously held the nine-hole school record at 41.
John Glenn claimed the team title, and the state tournament berth, with a team score of 326. Senior Gracie Milam was John Glenn's leader with a round of 71.
The individual qualifying spot went to New Philadelphia senior Sydney Devore. She took medalist honors as well with a score of 69. She shot 34 on the front nine, and 35 on the back nine.
Logan senior Aldridge Ashley also competed in the district tournament. She was 11th overall with a score of 85.
Ashley shot a 40 on the front nine, then finished with a 45 on the back nine.
