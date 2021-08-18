JACKSON — The Athens Bulldogs dominated the field on Tuesday, earning a convincing victory in the third girls' Tri-Valley Conference golf match.
Athens won with a team score of 192, 12 shots ahead of second-place Waterford. The Bulldogs had five of the top-10 individual scorers in the field, led by medalist Lisa Liu.
Liu led the field with a round of 44.
Regan Bobo followed with a 48 for Athens, which was tied for second individually.
Hellen Liu posted a score of 49 for Athens, allowing her to tie for fourth overall.
The Bulldogs' team score was rounded out by Olivia Kaiser's 51, tied for seventh overall.
Athens' fifth scorer on Tuesday — Maddie Whiting — finished 10th overall and would have been the top individual finisher on five other TVC teams.
Athens improves to 16-8 overall on the season.
Waterford still leads the league at 22-2 after posting a team score of 204. Leah Ryan led the Wildcats with a score of 48, tied with Bobo for second overall.
Waterford's Madi Hiener and Parker Powers both shot round of 51, tied for seventh.
Federal Hocking was third with a team score of 230, led by Addison Jackson.
Jackson was tied for fourth overall in the field with a score of 49.
She was followed on the Lancers by Mia Basim (57), Emma Wilson (61), Lilly Crow (63), Sheridan Boyd (64) and Makayla Walker (64).
The Lancers are tied for second overall in the league standings at 17-7.
Vinton County was fourth on Tuesday with a score of 234, moving to 10-14 on the season.
Jaya Booth led the Vikings with a round of 50, good for sixth overall.
Booth was followed by Kellie Collins (59), Rylee McNichols (61) and Maddie Cain (64).
Wellston finished fifth as a team with a score of 240, moving to 17-7 on the season. The Rockets were led by Hallie Shea (56), Kimmi Aubrey (56), Nikia Thacker (63) and Graci Bush (65).
Meigs was sixth with a team score of 251, improving to 5-19 on the season.
The Marauders were led by Lorena Kennedy (56), Kyleen Dill (60), Faith Roush (65) and Alexis O'Brien (70).
River Valley was seventh with a team score of 252, moving to 10-14 on the season. The Raiders were led by Sophia Gee (54), Aislynn Bostic (61), Abigail Sicilono (67) and Hannah Bias (70).
Alexander was eighth with a team score of 255, moving to 8-16 on the season.
The Spartans were led by Alexis Bellville (55), Monica Thompson (61), Hannah Williams (67) and Kailey Cozort (72).
