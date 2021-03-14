The scene wasn't the usual one for a state wrestling tournament, but four Athens County wrestlers were able to compete against the best in the state.
Athens' Drake George, Trimble's Tabor Lackey and Alexander's Jack Hillyer and Drew Harris all competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association's State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
The event wasn't held at Ohio State's Schottenstein Center. Instead, George competed in Division II at Marengo High School, while Lackey, Hillyer and Harris competed in Division III at Marion Harding.
George, Lackey and Harris each came a win away from placing inside the top eight of their weigh class.
George wrestled in the 195-pound bracket in Division II. He opened with a defeat to Columbus DeSales' Max Shulaw, who was able to pin George in 1:38.
George was in the consolation bracket, but kept his season alive when he took a 5-1 decision against Sandusky's Dillon Pollard.
George then faced Cleveland Central Catholic's Johnny Black in the second round of consolations, with the winner guaranteed an all-Ohio top eight finish.
Black was able to win in the closing seconds, taking a 4-3 decision to advance.
Black would ultimately finish in seventh-place in the bracket.
George closed out his senior season with a 33-6 record.
Lackey, a 170-pound junior from Trimble, is a two-time state qualifier but was getting his first experience at the state level due to last season's cancelation.
Lackey began his tournament experience with a victory, beating Monroeville's Daniel Smith 11-6 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Lackey would lose his quarterfinal match to Legacy Christian's Nick Alvarez, 6-2, to drop into the consolation rounds.
A win away from placing in the top eight, Lackey would get pinned by Delphos St. John's Chase Martin in 2:42.
Martin would go on to finish seventh in the 170-pound bracket.
Lackey closed his season with a 32-6 record.
Harris competed in the 285-pound weight class in Division III. He lost his opening match to Black River's Travis Owen via pin in 4:48.
Harris was able to win his first consolation match to keep his tournament run going, earning a close 2-1 decision against Liberty Center's Owen Box.
Harris was a win away from placing inside the top-eight in his weight class, but fell to Pymatuning Valley's Victor Verba via pin 6:49 into the match.
Verba would go on to place seventh in the weight class.
Harris closed his senior season with a record of 31-5.
Hillyer competed at 182 pounds in Division III for the Spartans. He lost his first match, 7-2, against Springfield Shawnee's Adam Myers.
Hillyer then lost his first consolation match, 7-4, against Kirtland's Brennon Braud.
Hillyer closed his senior season with a record of 28-10.
Eastern's Steven Fitzgerald also became the first Eagle to compete at the state wrestling meet. He went 1-2 in the 285-pound bracket to finish his senior season 26-6.
Fitzgerald lost his opening match to Verba, 5-3.
Fitzgerald rebounded to beat Ostego's Micah May with a pin in 2:07 to advance in the consolation bracket.
Fitzgerald's final match was against Owen from Black River. Owen won with a pin 3:53 into the match.
