Laikyn Imler, Makhi Williams and Braydin McKee are set to make return trips to the state tournament.
Evan McPherson and the Nelsonville-York relay team will join them as first-time qualifiers.
The 2022 OHSAA State Track and Field Tournament is this weekend, and the field is set.
McKee qualified out of Division II, Region 7 for Alexander.
McKee made the Division III state tournament a year ago, competing for Nelsonville-York in the high jump.
McKee will complete his senior season for Alexander qualifying in the long jump.
McKee finished fourth in the long jump on Thursday at Chillicothe High School. His best effort measured at 21 feet, 1 inch.
McKee finished five inches better than the fifth-place finisher, Minford's Luke Rader.
The top four in each event automatically qualified for state competition.
Sandy Valley senior Mason Tucci won the region at 21 feet, 10.75 inches.
The Division III, Region 11 meet was held at Southeastern High School. Trimble's Imler will complete her senior season at the state meet after qualifying in the 100 meter hurdles for the second season in a row.
Imler took fourth place in the final with a time of 15.93 seconds. She was just ahead of Fairbanks junior Macy Miller's time of 15.96 seconds.
North Adams senior Sierra Kendall won the region with a time of 15.24 seconds.
Williams, a sophomore at Nelsonville-York, qualified last season in the 200 meters.
He focused individually on the 100 meters this season, and finished as regional runner-up.
Williams completed Friday's 100 meter final in 11.19 seconds, behind only Elgin senior Cy Starcher (11.14 seconds).
Williams was just ahead of Paint Valley's Cole Miller (11.23) and Plymouth's Caiden Allen (11.25).
Williams will bring some of his Buckeye teammates along with him, as Nelsonville-York finished second in the 4x200 relay.
James Koska, Landen Inman, Hudson Stalder and Williams posted a time of 1:31.68, which nearly won a regional title.
South Central won with a time of 1:31.66.
N-Y nearly qualified in the 4x100 relay, as Koska, Inman, Stalder and Williams were fifth with a time of 44.52 seconds.
McPherson, a Federal Hocking sophomore, emerged from a thrilling finish to extend his season.
McPherson finished fourth in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:27.57, six seconds better than his previous best time.
The time also re-broke McPherson's school record in the event, on top of allowing him to qualify for the state track meet for the first time.
McPherson was part of a furious sprint to the finish line. Mount Gilead senior Michael Snopik won at 4:24.37, followed by Ashville Crestview senior Tommy O'Neill (4:24.51).
McPherson was part of a group of four runners that lunged for the finish line. Grandview Heights sophomore Denison Murphy was third at 4:27.42, followed by McPherson.
McPherson beat out Berne Union junior Hudson Schultz (4:27.67) and Adena sophomore Ryan Richendollar (4:27.70).
Federal Hocking's 4x800 relay team of Rosemary Stephens, Ava Tolson, Piper Biesinger and Sage Helon just missed a spot on the podium. They finished ninth with a time of 10:43.81.
Nelsonville-York's 4x200 girls team finished seventh to place on the podium. Kalena Sagage, Bianca Gerity, Chloee Vohlken and Trinity Shockey finished with a time of 1:55.61.
Trimble's Abby Weber placed eighth in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:56.18.
Trimble's Katelynn Coey placed seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.48 seconds.
Trimble's Levi Weber was 10th in the 800 meter run at 2:07.97.
Nelsonville-York's Kendra Monnin was seventh in the shot put at 32 feet, 9.75 inches.
Federal Hocking's Stella Gilcher was 10th in the pole vault at 8 feet, 4 inches.
Nelsonville-York's Drew Douglas placed seventh in the pole vault at 12 feet.
Nelsonville-York's boys finished eighth as a team in the region, scoring 22 points.
Athens was unable to advance anyone to state competition out of the competitive Division I, Region 3 meet.
Joonwoo Park, Erik Dabelko, Kyle Pero and Tyler Callahan were 16th in the 4x800 relay at 9:15.71.
Athens senior Eric Carpenter was 15th in the 110 meter hurdles (18.68).
Athens sophomore Bella Sutton was 12th in the 100 meters at 13.71 seconds and 14th in the 200 meters at 27.72 seconds.
Athens' Lucas Anglin, Mile Algoud, David Farmer and Sam Goldsberry were 13th in the 4x200 relay at 1:35.46.
Athens senior Jacob Bourque was 15th in the 400 meters at 52.62 seconds.
Goldsberry was 13th in the 200 meters at 23.43 seconds.
Athens senior Sarah Deering was 13th in 3200 meters at 12:35.76.
Algoud, Mason Michigan, Braedyn Ohmer and Bourque were 13th in the 4x400 relay at 3:36.96.
Athens freshman Abby Stroh was 14th in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches.
Athens senior Bailey Davis was 15th in the shot put at 31 feet, 2 inches.
Athens sophomore Ruby Krisher was 15th in the pole vault at 9 feet.
The state track and field championships will be held Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at The Ohio State University.
