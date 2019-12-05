ALBANY — In a way, the Alexander girls’ basketball program is entering a new era. However the high goals of winning remain the same.
For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the Spartans will enter a new campaign without either Leah or Rachel Richardson in the starting lineup.
The sister duo, now teammates at Kentucky Wesleyan, combined to score 3,230 points for the Spartans. Rachel Richardson, a 2019 Alexander graduate, was a starter on three district championship teams, including last season.
Add to the fact that three-year starter McKena Rice also graduated off last year’s 23-3 team, and the Spartans will have a new look this winter.
“That will be a challenge, losing the girls that we lost,” third-year Alexander coach Jeff Grinstead said. “Even some of the (seniors) that maybe didn’t play a lot or score a lot of points, they were great leaders. Scoring-wise that’s going to be a challenge to replace both of them.”
The cupboard isn’t bare though, as the Spartans still return three starters as they try to remain one of the top Southeast District teams in Division III.
“Some kids have got to step up,” Grinstead said. “We lost two good players. I do feel like we can fill those spots. We’ve seen some good things in scrimmages.”
The Spartans’ most experienced returning player is junior Jadyn Mace, who enters her third season in the starting lineup.
Grinstead describes Mace as another coach on the floor last year, and she will be looked upon to score more with the graduation of Richardson and Rice.
“She was able to play that three-spot (last season) and didn’t have to be overly aggressive and try to score,” Grinstead said. “Just had to play great defense and be smart. That’s exactly what we asked out of her and that’s exactly what she did.
“She’s like another coach on the floor. She’ll come to me and say ‘let’s run this’ and I’ll say ‘lets do it.’ She sees things out there. She watches a ton of basketball. She loves watching film. She loves going to high school games, college games, watching games on TV. Every coach would love having a player like her out on the court.”
A pair of sophomores will return after making big contributions last season as freshmen.
Marlee Grinstead, the coach’s daughter, returns to run the point guard position. Jeff Grinstead said, similar to Mace, that the Spartans will look for Marlee to contribute more points on the offensive end than a season ago.
“Marlee plays a lot of basketball,” Jeff Grinstead said. “She plays a lot of travel ball against a lot of good players. I think that’s going to help her. Nothing seems too big for her. I think that with her, the biggest thing this year is we need her to score. She has to look to score and put the ball in the hole. She’s got to handle the pressure, which I think she can.”
Marlee Grinstead’s classmate, sophomore Kara Meeks, returns in the post.
Just like Grinstead, Meeks plays a lot of travel ball, focusing on basketball during the offseason.
“She didn’t play a fall sport so she was in the gym a little bit more than the others and it shows,” Jeff Grinstead said. “I think this is going to be kind of her come-out year honestly. We are looking for her to head fake and drive, score. She’s a big, physical presence in there and she has a lot of moves.”
The Spartans will look to a pair of upperclassmen to round out the starting lineup. Junior Erin Scurlock split time between the JV and varsity teams a season ago, and will be a big part of the Spartans’ plans this season.
A forward, Scurlock gives Alexander another physical athlete to team with Meeks in the post.
“She has all the confidence in the world with her shot, 10 to 12 feet and in, she’s great,” Jeff Grinstead said. “Good free throw shooter. She loves to play the Kena Rice role, rebound and fly down the court because she does have good speed. Athletic kid. She’ll get some games under her belt and she’ll only get better as the year goes on.”
Taylor Meadows is Alexander’s only senior, and will be a first-time varsity starter. A speedy guard, Meadows will be viewed as a lock-down defender.
“She’s lightning-fast,” Jeff Grinstead said. “One of the quickest kids off the dribble that I’ve ever seen. That first step and first dribble is fast. She’s hard to guard. She’s a great defender, especially an on-ball defender. We can put her on someone and say ‘Don’t let her catch it.’ Her quickness allows her to guard anybody.”
The Spartans will have a solid starting five, but will look to first-time varsity players to round out the bench.
Junior Emma Brooks will be one of the guards coming off the bench.
“She can knock it down from about anywhere,” Jeff Grinstead said. “She just has to get her confidence. When she’s hot, she’s a really good shooter.”
Sophomore Emma Pennington will be another player Grinstead will look to off the bench.
“She’s got some size to her,” he said. “She’ll be able to give Kara and Erin a break here and there.”
Sophomores Hope Richardson and Chloe Payne will also be in the mix for playing time.
“We’ve got three or four girls there that are going to have to step up and we’ve got to help them step up,” Jeff Grinstead said. “That could be a key to our success this year. As important as the regular season is, literally everything we do is to get ready for that tournament. So, in 22 games, I have to get those girls to where we have all the confidence in the world when we put them in the game because we’re going to need them in the tournaments.”
The tournaments have certainly been kind to the Spartans in recent seasons. They have won six sectional titles in a row — one for every season either Leah or Rachel Richardson were in the lineup — as well as three district championships in the last four seasons.
Alexander will rely on a different cast this season, but some familiar faces still return in what Jeff Grinstead thinks can be another winning year.
“We want to get better every day in practice, get better every game,” he said. “We’ll have setbacks here and there. Our goals are not changing here. Our goals are to win the district, get to regionals and see what happens from there.
“We have to be healthy of course, with our numbers a little low this year. Our numbers may be down a little, but our goals are still high.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.